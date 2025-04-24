INDIGO Biosciences Celebrates 20 Years Of Scientific Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Two decades of assay development, scientific support, and global impact in life sciences

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of cell-based reporter assays and in vitro toxicology solutions, proudly marks its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of scientific excellence, innovation, and commitment to advancing drug discovery , environmental toxicology, academic research, and regulatory compliance.Since its founding in 2005, INDIGO has been at the forefront of nuclear receptor research, delivering high-quality assays that empower researchers worldwide. Over the past two decades, the company has expanded its portfolio to include a broad range of assays, including those for GPCRs, Growth Factors, and more, providing essential research tools."Our early work in nuclear receptor biology laid the groundwork for what has become a comprehensive suite of cell-based assays,” explained Jack Vanden Heuvel, INDIGO's Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.“From drug discovery to environmental toxicology to water reuse , we've stayed committed to data quality, scientific rigor, and empowering researchers to ask-and answer-critical biological questions."Over the last two decades, INDIGO has continuously evolved to meet the growing needs of the life sciences community. Founded in 2005 to provide custom in vitro screening services targeting nuclear receptors, the company quickly established itself as a leader in the field. By 2008, INDIGO had developed its proprietary Cryomiteprocess, enabling the transformation of its assays into all-inclusive kits that can be shipped worldwide. This innovation helped fuel its 2010 expansion into international markets. In the years that followed, INDIGO broadened its impact-launching ADME and safety pharmacology assays in 2016, entering the environmental testing market in 2018, and developing the first assays in its Growth Factor and GPCR portfolios in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Most recently, in 2025, INDIGO introduced stable reporter cell lines to complement its well-established assay kit offerings."Reaching this 20-year milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and the impact INDIGO has had in accelerating research across a variety of industries," said Fred Marroni, CEO of INDIGO Biosciences. "We remain committed to delivering high-performing assays that help scientists make critical decisions with confidence. As we look to the future, we are excited to continue expanding our offerings and supporting scientific innovation worldwide.Today, as the demand for high-throughput, mechanism-based screening continues to grow, INDIGO remains focused on innovation by investing in new technologies, expanding its assay portfolio, and enhancing its scientific services. Its assays are trusted tools in groundbreaking research, from advancing drug development to monitoring environmental safety and water quality. With a reputation for reliability, speed, and scientific expertise, INDIGO continues to be a preferred partner for organizations working to solve some of the world's most pressing biological and toxicological challenges.

