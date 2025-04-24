Agedwell Launches Safety And Mobility Products To Support Independent Senior Living

AgedWell unveils curated safety and mobility products to enhance senior independence and quality of life at home.

- Sarah BenistyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aged Well is proud to announce the official launch of its online store, offering a thoughtfully curated selection of Senior Safety & Mobility Aids designed to support independence and reduce risks for aging adults. Whether you're a caregiver or a senior looking to stay active and self-reliant, AgedWell delivers practical, expert-vetted solutions right to your door.The new platform addresses growing concerns about fall prevention, at-home injuries, and aging in place by simplifying access to quality tools like transfer poles, bed rails, and bath and shower safety seating. These solutions are ideal for those recovering from surgery, managing limited mobility, or simply aiming to move confidently through daily routines.“Getting older shouldn't mean giving up your freedom,” said Sarah Benisty, partner of AgedWell.“We created this store to help people live fully and independently-on their terms.”AgedWell stands out for its customer-first approach. The site makes it easy to compare essential tools like the SafeGripTM Floor-to-Ceiling Transfer Pole, which is perfect for those needing sturdy support when moving from bed to chair or standing from the couch. Similarly, bed safety rails for the elderly are among the most requested products for nighttime security and peace of mind.The site's expanding collection includes categories like:Senior Safety & Mobility Aids: Canes, poles, bed rails, and moreBath & Shower Safety Seating : Sturdy, slip-resistant chairs and stoolsTravel-friendly solutions that bring safety on the goBacked by real-world insight and easy-to-understand product guides, AgedWell offers a trusted path forward for families navigating the challenges of aging.Visitors can shop online, read buyer reviews, and explore product comparisons-making it easier than ever to find the right support tools for yourself or your loved ones.To browse the full line of safety and mobility products or to learn more about their mission, visit AgedWell.

