CBH Homes Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Jack's Place A New Community In Nampa, Idaho

CBH Homes is excited to release Jack's Place, a new community in Nampa, Idaho. Join us for the ribbon cutting.

NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CBH Homes , Idaho's largest and number one homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration of its newest community-Jack's Place-nestled in the heart of Nampa.You're invited to join us for this community celebration!Location: 5209 S Danforth Ave., Nampa, ID 83686Date: Saturday, April 26th, 2025Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM (Ribbon cutting at 12:15 PM)Perks: Free food, CBH swag, and home tours!Attendees will have the opportunity to tour brand-new, professionally designed homes, meet the CBH Sales Team, and enjoy an afternoon of celebration, food, and fun.“Jack's Place is more than a new community-it's a chance for buyers to find their dream home in one of the fastest-growing areas of Nampa,” said Christine Comstock, CBH Homes Sales Director/Managing Associate Broker.“We're excited to welcome the community and show what we've been working on!”About Jack's Place:Jack's Place is the newest gem in CBH's lineup of over 50 communities across the Treasure Valley. Located just minutes from Lake Lowell, residents can enjoy quick access to outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and freeway access-making it an ideal spot to call home. With 4 move-in-ready homes currently released and 24 more under construction, homes in Jack's Place start at $569,990 and offer spacious, professionally designed layouts.Buyers who attend the event and purchase a CBH home within 7 days will also score free Greyloch Garage Cabinets-a sleek upgrade for your new space!*As part of one of Idaho's fastest-growing cities, Jack's Place is situated in Nampa and is regularly recognized as one of the best-run cities in America. The city boasts a cost of living 12% below the national average, a growing educational and business scene, and a welcoming, friendly vibe.For more information and to RSVP for the event, visit: cbhhomes/promotions/jacks-place-grand-openingStart shopping the community now at: cbhhomes/communities/nampa/jacks-placeAbout CBH Homes:CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 28,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes RCE-923

