FUL Foods And Blue Spirulina Lead The Natural Food Dye Revolution
FUL Foods was founded by three visionary women-Julia Streuli, Cristina Prat and Sara Guaglio–who met at INSEAD and turned their shared passion for sustainability into a mission. With backgrounds in tech, energy, and finance, they're leading a global clean-label revolution by transforming spirulina into the natural color and nutrition source of the future. FUL Foods was named a "World Changing Idea" by Fast Company (2022) and World Beverage Innovation "Ingredient of the Year" award (2021).
For press inquiries, reach out to Skyler Okey - [email protected] or Oberon Sinclair - [email protected]
