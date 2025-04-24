FUL Foods And Blue Spirulina Lead The Natural Food Dye Revolution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While major food brands scramble to reformulate iconic products and tech giants have quickly formulated blue dye alternatives, FUL Foods harnessed their proprietary technology to produce blue spirulina-based syrups and powders that can replace artificial dyes across various food and beverage applications. FUL Foods' patented and trademarked process creates one of the purest commercially available blue spirulinas with improved low pH and heat stability. This means opportunities for mainstream blue food–notorious for being the hardest to replicate naturally–across categories not previously attainable (candy, beverages).

FUL Foods was founded by three visionary women-Julia Streuli, Cristina Prat and Sara Guaglio–who met at INSEAD and turned their shared passion for sustainability into a mission. With backgrounds in tech, energy, and finance, they're leading a global clean-label revolution by transforming spirulina into the natural color and nutrition source of the future. FUL Foods was named a "World Changing Idea" by Fast Company (2022) and World Beverage Innovation "Ingredient of the Year" award (2021).

