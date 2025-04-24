New Digital Platform Offers Comprehensive IP Support To B.C. Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovate BC's new IP Hub is a one-stop-shop for innovators to access tailored education and resources that will help them protect and leverage their intellectual property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched today, Innovate BC's new IP Hub digital platform supports B.C. entrepreneurs in developing their understanding of intellectual property (IP) to support the building and implementing of an effective IP strategy to help grow their business.

Developed as part of the Province of British Columbia's Intellectual Property Strategy , the free-to-use IP Hub offers a tailored experience that will connect users with information and resources based on an assessment of their current IP competency.

“B.C.'s Intellectual Property Strategy is about supporting our local businesses by giving them the tools they need to protect, grow and profit from what they create,” said Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.“The launch of the IP Hub is a key part of that-helping entrepreneurs, researchers, startups and our high potential businesses fully understand their IP, scale their businesses, and keep their talent right here at home in British Columbia.”

The strategic management of IP is essential for companies developing innovative products or solutions, playing a crucial role in commercialization, increasing revenue, and competitiveness. The IP Hub offers relevant and timely resources that meet the user's current level of IP comprehension and will provide them with ongoing support to build, implement and expand their own IP strategy.

Once assessed, users will have access to a wide range of supports that are available within B.C. and across Canada, aligned to their business stage, sector, size, and other characteristics that inform IP strategy. Resources include access to localized IP programming, a calendar of relevant and upcoming IP-focussed events, education materials, and more.

“Having a clear and proactive intellectual property strategy isn't just a competitive advantage - it's a necessity,” said Peter Cowan, President and CEO of Innovate BC.“For innovators and tech companies, IP is often their most valuable asset, protecting innovation, attracting investment, and enabling growth. By bolstering IP capacities here in British Columbia, we're empowering our startups and scale-ups to thrive, strengthening our innovation ecosystem, and unlocking long-term economic prosperity for communities and industries across the province.”

The IP Hub is a part of Innovate BC's suite of IP programs and resources for B.C. companies, which includes AccelerateIP, a program delivered by New Ventures BC that provides innovators with IP-related education, funding, and strategy development.

To learn more about the IP Hub and to access the platform, visit

Additional Quotes

Faisal Khan, Founder + CEO, FMRK Diagnostic Technologies

“A dynamic IP strategy is the life blood of any 21st century business. It allows you to secure investment capital, protect yourself in the market, recoup your R&D investments and so much more. Companies can never reach their full potential without one."

Annie Dahan, Founder at Seacork Studio

“Developing a robust and actionable IP strategy has been essential to our growth, credibility and our ability to navigate the market."

About Innovate BC

A Crown Agency of British Columbia, Innovate BC works to foster innovation across the province and bolster the growth of the local economy through delivering a wide range of programs that help companies start and scale, access talent and encourage technology development, commercialization, and adoption. Innovate BC also harnesses crucial data collection and research, and works to forge strategic industry and community partnerships that create more opportunities for B.C. innovators.

