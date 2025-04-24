Hoppy Times In Kissimmee: The Lisbon Extended Stay Hotel Hosts Egg-Star Special Easter Bash For Local Kids

Easter Together: A Community Celebration

Toy Giveaway for Kids

A Girl, Her Teddy Bear and Easter Delight

Young Vistor Embraces Holiday Spirit

Grab a Toy, Spread the Joy

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guests at The Lisbon , an Extended Stay Hotel in the heart of Kissimmee, were treated to a hoppin' good time this Easter as the property teamed up with local nonprofit Embrace of Celebration to host a vibrant Easter Egg Party Hunt. The event turned the hotel's outdoor space into a springtime wonderland filled with laughter, color, and community spirit.Families from across the area gathered for a jam-packed afternoon featuring egg hunts, classic carnival games, arts & crafts stations, music, and delicious bites from fan favorites like Chick-fil-A and Pizza Hut. Sweet treats flowed freely, with snow cones, cotton candy, and popcorn bringing the festive vibes full circle.“Our goal was to create something magical for both our guests and the community-something that felt like home,” said Paul Turovsky , District Manager of the Lisbon.“Seeing kids running around with cotton candy smiles and parents connecting over popcorn was everything we hoped for. Partnering with Embrace of Celebration made it even more meaningful.”The event wasn't just about fun-it was also about fostering connection and giving back. Embrace of Celebration, known for their work with underserved families and youth in the community, helped bring in local volunteers and spread the word to those who might not otherwise get to enjoy a festive Easter celebration.“This was more than just an egg hunt,” said Bettina Grezekowiak President of Embrace of Celebration.“It was a celebration of community, joy, and new beginnings. We're grateful to The Lisbon for opening their hearts-and their lawn-to help make it happen.”The Easter Egg Party Hunt is part of The Lisbon's ongoing commitment to being more than just a place to stay. As Paul put it,“When people stay with us, they're not just renting a room-they're becoming part of something bigger.”About The LisbonThe Lisbon is a welcoming Extended Stay hotel located in Kissimmee, Florida, providing guests with affordable and comfortable accommodations for both short-term and long-term stays. The hotel prides itself on being an active member of the local community and regularly participates in charitable initiatives and community outreach.About Embrace of Celebration:Embrace of Celebration is dedicated to supporting underprivileged families in Central Florida by providing resources, food, clothing, and toys during the holidays. Through community partnerships, Embrace of Celebration strives to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

The Lisbon

Extended Stay Hotel

email us here

