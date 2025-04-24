EXCEED Geo Energy And PTT Advance Strategic Manufacturing And Supply Collaboration For Carbon-Negative Geothermal Power

Exceed Energy & Peregrine Turbine Technologies

Exceed Energy

EXCEED and Peregrine partner to deliver sCO2 turbines for scalable, carbon-negative Infinity-LoopTM geothermal power systems.

- Peregrine Turbine Technologies

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EXCEED Geo Energy (EXCEED) and Peregrine Turbine Technologies (PTT) are pleased to announce a strategic manufacturing and supply partnership to support the deployment of EXCEED's groundbreaking Infinity-LoopTM geothermal systems at scale. This agreement outlines the collaborative development and delivery of supercritical CO2 (sCO2) power turbines specifically designed for EXCEED's closed-loop geothermal technology-marking a significant step toward gigawatt-scale carbon-negative energy production.

EXCEED's Infinity-LoopTM platform leverages supercritical CO2 as a working fluid to boost geothermal energy output by up to 50% over traditional technologies, while also sequestering carbon dioxide, creating a net-negative environmental impact. The fully closed-loop system circulates sCO2 through engineered wellbores to extract deep geothermal heat efficiently-without releasing greenhouse gases.

At the core of this manufacturing collaboration are PTT's next-generation sCO2 turbines, designed to seamlessly integrate with EXCEED's high-efficiency geothermal architecture. These turbines are heat source agnostic and optimized for EXCEED's proprietary system, delivering unmatched configurability and modularity. The initial product scope includes a 25 MW platform capable of supporting 10, 15, 20, and 25 MW units, as well as a 50 MW platform, enabling site-specific,“configure-to-order” deployments and scalable upgrades.

Key components of the collaboration include:

.Joint development of EXCEED-specific sCO2 turbines.

.Integrated manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, in partnership with TURBOCAM International, located in Barrington, NH, and at PTT's facilities located in Wiscasset, ME and in Pittsfield, ME

.Geothermal well-based testing at PTT facilities to validate turbine performance and support projected high-volume production.

.Use of Demand Flow Technology (DFT) to enable flexible, high-mix turbine production tailored to EXCEED's global project pipeline.

.Manufacture in ISO-certified, ITAR-registered facilities, with quality governed by SPC and DFT systems.

This collaboration strengthens both companies' commitment to deploying carbon-negative, baseload geothermal power on a global scale. The combined technology is well-suited for high-demand applications including data centers, utilities, industrial users, critical infrastructure, and remote/off-grid communities.

About EXCEED Geo Energy

EXCEED Geo Energy is a global leader in geothermal innovation, delivering scalable, carbon-negative baseload power using advanced drilling, carbon management, and digital-enabled operations. With over 150 years of combined experience-most rooted in oil and gas-EXCEED's team has drilled more than 25 geothermal wells and 3,250 oil and gas wells, pioneering a bold new standard for clean, continuous power.

Learn more: exceedgeoenergy



About Peregrine Turbine Technologies (PTT)

Founded in 2012, PTT is a privately held Maine company developing advanced sCO2 turbines for power generation, propulsion, and energy storage. Supported by the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), Office of Naval Research (ONR), and Maine Technology Institute (MTI), and backed by a long-term CRADA with Sandia National Laboratories, PTT leads in Brayton-cycle turbine development. With a leadership team drawing experience from GE, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and more, PTT is shaping the future of thermal power.

Learn more: peregrineturbine



