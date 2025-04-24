Federal Signal Corporation Announces Board Chair Transition

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS ) (the "Company") today announced that Brenda L. Reichelderfer succeeded Dennis J. Martin as Chair of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective April 22, 2025.

Mr. Martin has been a member of the Board since March 2008, serving as Chair of the Board since January 2017. Mr. Martin previously served as Executive Chair from January 2016 to January 2017 and as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer from October 2010 to December 2015. As Chair Emeritus, Mr. Martin will continue to serve on the Board, after being elected for another one-year term at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders, held on April 22, 2025.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Dennis for his stewardship and dedication over his multi-year tenure as Chair," commented Ms. Reichelderfer. "I am honored to help build on the momentum that the Company has experienced over the last several years and I look forward to continuing to work with the management team and the Board."

Ms. Reichelderfer has served on the Board since October 2006, most recently as Lead Independent Director, a role she assumed in April 2019. Since January 2016, she has served on the Board of Directors of Moog Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision motion and fluid control systems for aerospace, defense and industrial markets worldwide. Ms. Reichelderfer has also served as a director of several other private and public companies. From July 2008 to December 2017, she was Senior Vice President and Managing Director of TriVista Business Group. Until May 2008, Ms. Reichelderfer was Group President (from December 1998), Senior Vice President (from December 2002) and Corporate Director of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer (from October 2005) of ITT Inc., a global engineering and manufacturing company.

"We are pleased to announce this transition, which results from the execution of strategic, long-term succession planning efforts," said Mr. Martin. "We are fortunate that we have someone with Brenda's skillset and guidance to continue the Company's growth trajectory."

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS ) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: .

