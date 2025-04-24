Inhome Connect's Palliative Care Model Shows Remarkable Results In Texas

Data-driven palliative care model delivers significant clinical, financial value



51% reduction in hospitalizations , delivering a $1,354 per member per month (PMPM) cost savings and cutting the trend PMPM cost in half for 272 admitted patients.



51% decrease in emergency department visits , reducing strain on acute care services.



59% improvement in care coordination and a significant drop in out-of-network utilization.



75% of eligible patients transitioned to hospice in a timely manner , enhancing end-of-life care experiences.

98% of palliative patients participated in Advanced Care Planning (ACP) discussions , fostering proactive and patient-centered decision-making.

"These outcomes speak to the power of data-driven, community-based palliative care," said Steve Wishart, CEO of InHome Connect. "We're not just reducing hospitalizations," he said, "we're empowering families, strengthening care teams, and delivering real value to health plans."

According to the Center to Advance Palliative Care, at least 13 million Americans are living with a serious illness, many of whom suffer from pain and symptoms, experience stress and complex decisions, and deal with avoidable crises and caregiver distress.

"The mission of InHome Connect is to redefine how seriously ill patients are supported in the home and community setting," Wishart added. "By leveraging predictive analytics, interdisciplinary collaboration, and compassionate care delivery, we are helping healthcare organizations meet the moment with scalable, high-impact solutions."

About InHome Connect

InHome Connect is a non-profit Texas-based provider of community-based palliative care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, supporting family caregivers, and reducing healthcare costs. Through innovative technology and collaborative care models, IHC brings compassion and clarity to patients with serious illnesses. Learn more at InHome Connect .

About Vertedge Health Analytics

Vertedge Health Analytics delivers advanced data analytics solutions to help healthcare organizations achieve improved performance, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes.

