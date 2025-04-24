MGIC Investment Announces Additional $750 Million Share Repurchase Program And Quarterly Dividend Of $0.13 Per Share

MILWAUKEE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG ) announced its board of directors has approved an additional share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $750 million of its common stock.

The company is authorized to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time through privately negotiated, open market or other transactions (including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) at any time prior to December 31, 2027. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not require the company to acquire any amount of common stock.

The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share payable on May 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2025.

As previously announced, the company will hold a conference call/webcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to discuss the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") ( ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website, and it intends to continue to do so in the future.

