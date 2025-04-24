ROMOSS Unveils Innovative Charging Solutions At GITEX Africa 2025, Driving Expansion In The African Market

ROMOSS showcased a key product lineup that includes power banks, wireless chargers, power stations, cables, car chargers, and adapters, all designed to provide convenient and powerful charging experience. Among the highlights were the ultra-thin 0.88mm MagAir and the magnetic GoldenBox power bank, along with the Flashpower Series , which combines fast charging capabilities with high capacity.

Additionally, ROMOSS emphasized its commitment to sustainable energy solutions with products like the expandable X1000 Power Station and RSP100 Solar Panel , designed to meet the growing demand for outdoor green energy needs. The innovative ecosystem was further represented by the 6-in-1 Power Cube charging station and the 4-Port GaN Charger with a smart screen, ensuring user-friendly operation.

Thousands of attendees from African markets, including Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, visited the ROMOSS booth and expressed their enthusiasm for the company's technologically advanced products, highlighting the growing demand for innovative power solutions across the continent.

According to the latest report from NMSC, the power bank industry in Africa is rapidly evolving, with the market valued at USD 24.06 million in 2023 and projected to grow to USD 36.24 million by 2030. In response to these promising market trends, Adam Zhang, President of ROMOSS Middle East and Africa, stated, "ROMOSS is set to accelerate its expansion across the African market, focusing on sales channel development, marketing initiatives, research & development and enhanced after-sales support. Our participation in GITEX Africa 2025 marks a significant step for ROMOSS in furthering our growth in the African market. With 20 years of experience in the charging industry and over 500 million users globally, we are confident in our ability to meet the needs of customers across Africa."

ROMOSS has strategically positioned itself as an innovator in the charging industry by consistently staying ahead of market demands and offering comprehensive charging solutions for all scenarios. As ROMOSS continues to redefine charging solutions, the company will remain dedicated to its mission, ' Charge A New Future .'

About ROMOSS

Founded in 2012, ROMOSS is a global leader in charging solutions, trusted by consumers in over 120 countries. The product lines include power banks, portable power stations, cables, and chargers. With over 300 awards and patents, including the iF Design Award and Red Dot Award, ROMOSS ships over 50 million units annually and ranks among the top power bank brands in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa.

