Lautenbach Recycling Welcomes Industry Veteran Tony Rounds As Business Development Manager

MOUNT VERNON, Wash., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lautenbach Recycling is excited to announce the addition of Tony Rounds as its new Business Development Manager. With nearly three decades of experience in the recycling industry, Tony brings a deep well of knowledge, energy, and a unique ability to understand how businesses operate, making him an ideal fit for the company's mission of providing innovative, customized recycling solutions.

Tony's journey in the industry began humbly in 1994 as a forklift driver at a glass recycling facility in Seattle. Over the years, he has worked his way through the ranks, gaining hands-on expertise and a broad perspective on waste management and sustainability practices. His experience nearly rivals that of President Troy Lautenbach, and the company is thrilled to welcome someone who so fully understands the challenges and opportunities in the recycling world.

"Tony's passion for this industry and the people in it is something special," said Torrey Lautenbach, Founder of Lautenbach Recycling. "He brings the kind of experience that only comes from doing the work, and he has a genuine curiosity about how our customers' business's function. That kind of insight is invaluable when building solutions that really make a difference."

In his new role, Tony will be focused on helping customers across a wide range of industries-from pet treat manufacturers to aerospace suppliers-better manage their waste streams. He excels at designing customized recycling programs using the full spectrum of Lautenbach Recycling's services. This includes everything from organics management and construction and demolition recycling to commercial waste handling and container rentals and sales.

Tony's ability to listen closely to customer needs and tailor practical, sustainable solutions has already made a strong impression. His approach is rooted in collaboration, efficiency, and a belief that good recycling practices can and should work seamlessly with the way a business already operates.

With the addition of Tony Rounds, Lautenbach Recycling continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability, service, and innovation. The company is proud to have him on board and looks forward to the positive impact he'll bring to its customers and the broader community.

For more information, visit or contact the team directly to learn how Tony and the Lautenbach team can support your recycling goals.

Lautenbach Recycling is the largest family-owned recycling company in Washington State, founded in 1991 by brothers Troy and Torrey Lautenbach. Committed to responsible waste management and environmental sustainability, Lautenbach Recycling provides comprehensive services to residential and commercial clients in the Pacific Northwest. Our residential and industrial services include transportation, sustainable demolition, self-haul recycling, roll-off boxes, food waste depackaging, and composting. Lautenbach Recycling contributes to a greener future by efficiently processing and reusing materials, thereby conserving valuable resources and protecting our environment. As a family-owned and operated business, we take pride in our deep-rooted community values and strive to make a positive impact on our region.

Lautenbach's Family of Recycling Businesses includes:



Skagit Soils – Providing green and organic waste composting services

San Juan Transfer Station – Recycling and garbage drop-off services for Friday Harbor and San Juan Island NWR Container Rentals – Selling and Renting Storage Containers, Mobile Offices and Steel Road Plates:

SOURCE Lautenbach Recycling

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED