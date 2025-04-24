Prosat Networks Offers Starlink Installation Services Nationwide USA

Starlink Business Installation by ProSat Networks

BEDFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProSat Networks, an IT network infrastructure installation and support services company specializing in professional Starlink installation services for Starlink commercial business enterprise solutions, residential homes, Starlink maritime for boats and mobile vehicles, today announced that through its acquisition of Pro Starlink Installers they will now be expanding Starlink installation services throughout the United States and some US territories such as USVA & Puerto Rico.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for ProSat Networks as we increase on our commitment to provide professional Starlink installation services to our growing customer base", states Michael Thomas, General Manager at ProSat Networks.

Thomas goes on to say, "By joining forces with Pro Starlink Installers, we greatly augment our team of trained and experienced Starlink installers, IT infrastructure network engineers, delivery and support staff, enabling us to meet the spiking demand for basic and more complex IT network topographies that incorporate Starlink as their primary or backup ISP."

ProSat Networks' expertise now spans general IT network infrastructure, low-voltage structured data cabling (fiber optic & copper such as Ca5, Cat6), marine cameras & security camera systems, access control, advanced WiFi networks including P2P (point-to-point) WiFi, and end-to-end IT network integrations that include Starlink.

ProSat Networks offers Starlink installation services for:

FIXED SITES

.Starlink Business Installation : Enterprise-grade commercial business Starlink installations with advanced network configuration and performance optimization for commercial applications.

.Starlink Installation Services for Residential Homes: Expert Starlink installers to transform homes into high-speed broadband internet connectivity hubs for distance learning, remote work, healthcare access, business operations, government services, gaming, streaming, or family entertainment with Starlink.

MOBILE VESSELS & VEHICLES:

.Starlink Maritime Installation for Boats: Starlink keeps freighters, cruise ships, cargo ships, tankers, fishing vessels, merchant ships, sailboats, yachts and any coastal and ocean-bound vessels connected with reliable high-speed broadband internet at sea.

.Starlink for Mobile Vehicles: Stay connected on the move with Starlink's fast, reliable internet-perfect for RVs, trucks, fleets, emergency vehicles, buses and motor homes.

Through this merger, ProSat Networks offers broader geographic coverage, faster response times and easy access to ProSat Networks' Starlink installation expert guidance for simple and advanced network setups and integrations that incorporate Starlink.

This strategic expansion strengthens ProSat Networks' market position and overall goal:

To provide a professional installation and support experience that meets or surpasses customer expectations every time.

Staying true to our mission:

Helping to Connect LEO Satellite Broadband Internet to the People of Planet Earth.

About ProSat Networks

ProSat Networks is an IT network infrastructure installation & support services provider specializing in professional Starlink installation for business enterprises, residential homes, maritime for boats and mobile vehicles across the US. With a customer-centric approach and a network of trained and experienced IT field techs coupled with professional services managers, ProSat Networks delivers cutting-edge LEO satellite internet installation and IT infrastructure support solutions. ProSat Networks also specializes in Starlink and security camera system installations for outdoor events, general commercial businesses, healthcare & EMS, government agencies, airports, airplane & helicopter hangers, RV parks, motor homes, campgrounds, parks, hotels, motels, resorts, motor homes and more!

Disclaimer: ProSat Networks is not formally affiliated with Starlink, a SpaceX company.

Starlink® and SpaceX® are registered trademarks of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation.

For more information about ProSat Networks' Starlink installation services or to schedule an installation

