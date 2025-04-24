Hanna Bauer In Her Book Offers A Unique Roadmap To Sustainable Success Through Her HEART Framework And BEAT Methodology.

Hanna Bauer's Professional Photo

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hanna Bauer in her groundbreaking work in Hustle with HEART: 52 Mini-Shifts to Maximize Your Impact provides practical steps to help readers regain focus, find balance, and achieve fulfillment. This book is not about monumental changes; it's about making mini-shifts-small, consistent adjustments that create a lasting impact. Each mini-shift is designed to help you replace energy-draining thoughts with empowering actions and transform both leadership and personal life through small but potent mindset shifts.

Hustle with HEART: 52 Mini-Shifts to Maximize Your Impact - Hanna Bauer offers you small, actionable changes that lead to powerful transformations. Written by leadership expert and heart disease survivor, Hanna Bauer, this book provides a unique path to sustainable success using Bauer's HEART framework and BEAT methodology. With 52 mini-shifts, one for each week of the year, you'll be guided to reconnect with your purpose, empower yourself and others, and leave a meaningful legacy.

Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are sections that guide busy professionals seeking to transform their personal and professional lives which include:

.HOPE

.EMPOWERMENT

.ACCOUNTABILITY

.RESULTS

.TRUST

About Hanna Bauer:

Hanna Bauer stands out as a uniquely qualified guide for professionals seeking clarity, growth, and fulfillment. With extensive experience as an Educational Publisher, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Maxwell Leadership Faculty Member, and Executive Coach, she expertly integrates processes and people to enhance organizational impact and human potential.

Her journey from overcoming life-threatening heart disease as a child to leading at local, state, and national levels exemplifies resilience and innovation. By applying her HEART framework and BEAT methodology, she empowers others to navigate challenges and embrace purposeful transformation.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of Hustle with HEART will benefit the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Heart Center, the hospital that saved her life.

About HEARTnomicsTM

HEARTnomicsTM is a leadership development company founded by Hanna D. Bauer, equipping individuals and organizations to lead with love and excellence-even in uncertainty. With a focus on actionable frameworks and people-first strategy, HEARTnomicsTM helps leaders reconnect with purpose, realign performance, and drive sustainable impact.



About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success's Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.



