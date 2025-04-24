Therap Services Enhances Medication Management With New Drug Count Feature On Individual Home Page

TORRINGTON, Conn., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services is enhancing its medication management capabilities with the introduction of the new Drug Count feature on the Individual Home Page. This update is designed to support provider agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and the broader human services sector by simplifying the process of tracking and documenting medication counts in a centralized, secure environment.

Streamlined and Person-Centered Medication Management

Therap's new Drug Count feature allows care providers to record or search for Drug Counts directly from the 'Modules' section of the Individual Home Page. Users with the 'Medication History Count' role can access the 'New' and 'Search' links, streamlining medication tracking. This enhancement supports Therap's commitment to HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation.

The Individual Home Page offers a unified interface for accessing person-centered information, including demographics, support plans, health data, incident reports, and activities, enabling care teams to efficiently manage and document everything in one place.

Key Benefits of Therap's Drug Count Feature



Streamlined Workflow – Providers can quickly record or search for drug counts, improving efficiency and reducing errors.



Person-Centered Documentation – The feature integrates seamlessly with Therap's broader Individual Home Page, supporting a holistic approach to care management.



Compliance and Security – The Drug Count feature is fully HIPAA-compliant, ensuring that the sensitive medication data is securely managed and documented.

Centralized Medication Documentation – The Drug Count feature consolidates medication tracking in a single, user-friendly platform.

Medication Management Solution

Therap's Drug Count feature is more than just an enhancement-it's a solution that empowers care providers to manage medication counts efficiently while maintaining high standards of care and compliance. By simplifying documentation, improving access to information, and fostering seamless communication among care providers, Therap continues to support providers in delivering quality and person-centered care.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

