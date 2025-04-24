HAVAS CHICAGO APPOINTS FRANK DATTALO AS CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dattalo, previously EVP and Executive Creative Director at Cashmere Agency in Los Angeles, is known for culturally impactful campaigns including the hard-to-miss "MUSTAAAAAAAAAARD" collaboration with Kraft Heinz, and Budweiser's "The B.I.G. Drop," a tribute to Notorious B.I.G. commemorating Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary.

His notable career also includes leading creative roles at Apple, R/GA (overseeing Nike), Critical Mass LA, and Deutsch LA. Dattalo began his career in Chicago at Energy BBDO, where he developed iconic campaigns such as Orbit Gum's "Dirty Mouth" and 5 Gum's "Stimulate Your Senses," both of which have recently experienced a resurgence as memes on TikTok. His work has been recognized at the top global award shows, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Webby Awards, Shorty Awards, Effies, and Clios.

"Coming back to Chicago is a full-circle moment-reuniting with the city that raised both me and my career. It's a privilege to contribute to the legacy of this vibrant creative community and collaborate with Kat and Chase, two legends I deeply admire, as we position Havas Chicago as a globally elite creative force," said Dattalo, reflecting on his return to Chicago.

Kat Ott, President of Havas Chicago, expressed her excitement for Dattalo's arrival: "Frank's passion for fostering a culture where diverse, ambitious talent can take big swings aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we'll create undeniable work that fuels the feeds, drives fame, and impacts real change."

Under the leadership of Ott, Cornett, and now Dattalo, Havas Chicago is embracing a distinctive "high-low" creative approach-pairing the strategic rigor of big agency brand thinking with the cultural fluency, speed, and agility of a boutique feed-first shop.

ABOUT HAVAS CHICAGO

