IDEMIA Public Security And The Technology Control Company Sign Strategic Memorandum Of Understanding To Drive Innovation In Digital Identity, Biometrics, And Smart Cities In Saudi Arabia

IDEMIA's industry-leading solutions and expertise will help to enhance security, efficiency, and travel passenger experience in Saudi Arabia.

COURBEVOIE, France, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, and the Technology Control Company (TCC), a leader in information technology and advanced digital solutions in Saudi Arabia, have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their strategic partnership to drive innovation in the travel and transport industry, digital identity, biometrics, and smart city solutions in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The MoU will strengthen the collaboration between IDEMIA and TCC and aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, focusing on enhancing security, operational efficiency, and passenger experience in travel, transportation, and urban development.

The agreement between IDEMIA and TCC focuses on four areas of expertise:



Deliver AI-driven biometric identification solutions to enhance security, efficiency, and passenger experience across land borders, maritime ports, and airports in Saudi Arabia.



Smart city initiatives, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, that focus on implementing biometric and AI-driven technology to enhance urban security and streamline citizen services in Saudi Arabia.



Knowledge transfer and training with localized capacity-building initiatives with the latest advancements in biometric and digital identity technology solutions.

Promotion of strategic initiatives across travel, transportation, and smart city domains.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with TCC to bring our world-class biometric and digital identity solutions that work to positively impact the experiences of travelers across the globe to Saudi Arabia," shared Gaurav Gupta, SVP & Global Head of Sales, Travel and Transport, IDEMIA Public Security. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the security and efficiency of the Kingdom's travel, transportation, and smart city infrastructure, while also supporting the Saudi Vision 2030."

IDEMIA Public Security pioneers innovative solutions that integrate AI, biometrics, identity management and data analytics. Through its end-to-end border control solutions powered by biometrics and smart data analytics, biometrics passenger flow facilitation solutions, and other technologies, IDEMIA's systems process 1B+ travelers per year and its biometric solutions are deployed at 4,000 air, land and sea locations globally, and are present at 350+ locations nationwide. To learn more, click here .

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group unlocks simpler and safer ways to pay, connect, access, identify, travel and protect public places. With its long-standing expertise in biometrics and cryptography, IDEMIA develops technologies of excellence with an impactful, ethical, and socially responsible approach. Every day, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions in the physical and digital worlds.

IDEMIA Group brings together three market-leading businesses that enable mission-critical solutions:



IDEMIA Secure Transactions is the leading technology provider who unlocks safer and easier ways to pay and connect.

IDEMIA Public Security is a leading global provider of biometric solutions that unlock convenient and secure travel, access, and protection. IDEMIA Smart Identity leverages the power of cryptographic and biometric technologies to unlock a single trusted identity for all.

With a global team of nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA Group is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,400 enterprises in over 180 countries. For more information, visit and follow @IDEMIAGroup on X.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA

