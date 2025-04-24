Huer Foods Teams Up With BC Women’S Health Foundation To Raise Funds For Infant MRI Machine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proceeds from Huer's special edition candy bag - Sweet Beginnings - will go towards funding a critical piece of life-saving technology for BC's tiniest babies

LANGLEY, British Columbia, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, British Columbians can give back to an important local cause while enjoying a delectable candy treat! Huer Foods-a local candy brand based in BC's Lower Mainland-has launched a special edition candy bag called Sweet Beginnings Sour Rainbow Wonders to raise funds for a groundbreaking new piece of equipment which will be life-changing for hundreds of babies each year. With every purchase of the Sweet Beginnings candy bag, a portion of the proceeds will go directly towards BC Women's Health Foundation's (BCWHF) campaign to raise funds for a new BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) MRI.

Huer has a strong connection to BC Women's Health Foundation and this important cause, and is on a mission to make all British Columbians aware of this critical campaign. The brand's purpose is to make simple moments magical, and those moments are best shared with our loved ones. That's why community is a key value of the Huer ethos. Huer might exist for some to satisfy their sweet tooth, serve as a pick-me-up when someone's feeling down, to bring friends together, or to celebrate the little moments every day. But when Huer discovered this campaign in conversation with BC Women's Health Foundation, it ignited a fire in the team to help raise awareness and funds for a very meaningful and important cause. Available all summer long in participating retailers in BC, each bag will move the needle for faster, safer care for BC's babies.

"Speaking on behalf of our entire company, Huer Foods is deeply inspired by the impact BC Women's Health Foundation's fundraising has on women's and newborn health at BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre. Their groundbreaking research and life-changing initiatives deserve to be shouted from the rooftops. When I learned about the urgent need for the BC Women's NICU MRI campaign, I knew this was an opportunity to turn British Columbians' love for candy into something truly meaningful,” says Molly Clinton, Head of Marketing at Huer Foods .“Through Sweet Beginnings, our goal is to spark awareness, inspire action, and help ensure that BC's tiniest patients have the best start in life. Whether it's at BC Place events, in your favourite supermarkets, pop-up shops, or on limited edition Lee's Donuts from Mother's Day to May 31st, we're rallying our community to make a difference-one bag of Sweet Beginnings at a time.”

BC Women's NICU MRI will be the first in Western Canada, making a significant impact on the treatment of critically ill infants in BC, including enabling earlier and more precise diagnoses, allowing parents to stay with their baby throughout the entire scan, and providing the province's tiniest patients with an MRI machine designed specifically for their size and special needs. Ultimately, it will enhance care for vulnerable newborns while driving innovative research on infant brain development to improve long-term health outcomes.

“Philanthropy is vital in bringing life-saving technology-including a dedicated neonatal MRI-to BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre, ensuring the bright beginnings for our most vulnerable newborns,” says Cally Wesson, President + CEO of BC Women's Health Foundation .“With community and donor support, the world-leading neonatal team can provide more precise treatment, and exceptional care for babies across BC and the Yukon. We are incredibly grateful to Huer for their generous support of Sweet Beginnings, contributing to this vital advancement.”

Visit Huer Foods' store locator to pick up a bag today, join us at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver from May 8 - 11, 2025, check out any Lee's Donut location from May 11 - 31, or swing by Huer's pop-ups at BC Place for the Vancouver Whitecaps games on May 3, 28 and 31.

About Huer Foods Inc.

Founded in British Columbia in 1986, Huer Foods is renowned for its delightfully crafted premium gummy candies that spark joy in the simplest of moments. Arguably the most innovative candy company in Canada, Huer's portfolio spans over 350 products, consisting of popular candy brands like Candy Cup®, Sweet 'N SpicyTM, Pocket Pals®, Sensible Sweets® and Super Mix®. Huer candy isn't just any gummy candy-it's undoubtedly the freshest-tasting candy in Canada. Huer lives for the here and now, for the adventure of creation and the thrill of a delightfully crafted confection, and for the ability to share and spread happiness to Canadians. Huer is proudly Canadian owned and operated, and headquartered out of Langley, British Columbia. For even more magic, visit or follow us on Instagram or TikTok @HuerFoods.

About BC Women's Hospital Foundation

BC Women's Health Foundation (BCWHF), British Columbia's largest non-profit organization dedicated to advancing women's and newborn health, drives impactful care and research through partnerships with BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre-the only women's hospital in Western Canada-and the Women's Health Research Institute (WHRI). BCWHF's support ensures women have equitable access to high-quality healthcare whenever and wherever they need it. From life-saving care in BC Women's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)-Canada's largest NICU and the second largest in North America-BCWHF brings critical resources to the smallest and most vulnerable babies. Through initiatives including Women's Health Research Month and the annual Illuminations Luncheon, BCWHF inspires community support and investment to advance women's health outcomes. Together with our Foundation supporters, the Foundation creates bright beginnings and better futures for women and families across British Columbia. For more information, please visit bcwomensfoundation.org or follow us on Instagram at @bcwomensfdn.



