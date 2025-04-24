Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta Announces First Quarter 2025 Operating Highlights And Declares Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (the Bank) today released preliminary unaudited financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. All numbers reported below for the first quarter of 2025 are approximate until the Bank announces unaudited financial results in its Form 10-Q, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on or about May 9, 2025. Operating Results for the First Quarter of 2025

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $207 million, a decrease of $47 million, compared to net interest income of $254 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in interest rates and a decrease in average advance balances during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $143 million, a decrease of $51 million, compared to net income of $194 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in net income was primarily due to the decrease in net interest income.



For the first quarter of 2025, the Bank continued to meet members' liquidity demand and average advance balances were $97.1 billion, compared to average advance balances of $103.0 billion for the same period in 2024.



The net yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2025 was 56 basis points, compared to 66 basis points for the same period in 2024. Many of the Bank's assets and liabilities are indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). Average daily SOFR during the first quarter of 2025 was 4.33 percent compared to 5.31 percent for the same period in 2024.

The Bank's first quarter 2025 performance resulted in an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 6.82 percent as compared to 9.24 percent for the same period in 2024. The decrease in ROE was primarily due to the decreased net income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Financial Condition Highlights

Total assets were $146.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $858 million from December 31, 2024.



Advances outstanding were $85.7 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $157 million from December 31, 2024.



Total capital was $8.0 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $56 million from December 31, 2024. Retained earnings were $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $43 million from December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital and liquidity requirements. Reliable Source of Liquidity During the first quarter of 2025, the Bank originated a total of $75.5 billion of advances, thereby providing significant liquidity to its members to support lending and other activities in their communities. The Bank is proud to continue to execute on its mission to be a reliable source of liquidity and funding for its members, while remaining adequately capitalized.

Commitment to Affordable Housing and Community Development

The Bank commits 10 percent of its income before assessments to support the affordable housing and community development needs of communities served by its members as required by law, which amounted to $77 million for the 2024 statutory Affordable Housing Program (AHP) assessment available for funding in 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank has accrued $16 million to its AHP pool of funds that will be available to the Bank's members and their communities in 2026 for funding of eligible projects.



The Bank has committed to voluntarily contribute, at a minimum, an additional 50 percent of its prior year statutory AHP assessment to affordable housing. For 2025, the Bank authorized $41 million in voluntary housing contributions consisting of $9 million in voluntary non-statutory AHP contributions and $32 million in voluntary non-AHP contributions. These amounts are anticipated to be expensed during 2025.

Since the inception of its AHP in 1990, the Bank has awarded more than $1.2 billion in AHP funds, assisting more than 177,000 households.

Dividends

On April 24, 2025, the board of directors of the Bank approved a quarterly cash dividend at an annualized rate of 6.85 percent.



“As we began 2025, the Bank focused on fulfilling our mission by providing significant liquidity to members as well as remaining a reliable partner during a time of economic volatility,” said FHLBank Atlanta Chair of the Board, Thornwell Dunlap.“We are pleased to return a strong dividend to members and appreciate their ongoing trust in FHLBank Atlanta.”

The dividend payout will be calculated based on members' capital stock held during the first quarter of 2025 and will be credited to members' daily investment accounts at the close of business on April 29, 2025.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

Financial Highlights

(Preliminary and unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

Statements of Condition As of March 31, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 Advances $ 85,672 $ 85,829 Investments 59,326 60,084 Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net 87 89 Total assets 146,233 147,091 Total consolidated obligations, net 135,022 135,851 Total capital stock 5,164 5,148 Retained earnings 2,828 2,785 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3 ) - Total capital 7,989 7,933 Capital-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 5.46 % 5.39 % Capital-to-assets ratio (Regulatory) 5.47 % 5.39 %





Three Months Ended March 31, Operating Results and Performance Ratios 2025 2024 Net interest income $ 207 $ 254 Standby letters of credit fees 4 4 Other income 1 2 Total noninterest expense (1) 53 44 Affordable Housing Program assessment 16 22 Net income 143 194 Return on average assets 0.38 % 0.50 % Return on average equity 6.82 % 9.24 %

__________

(1) Total noninterest expense includes voluntary housing and community investment contributions of $11 million and $5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

The selected financial data above should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Bank's First Quarter 2025 Form 10-Q expected to be filed with the SEC on or about May 9, 2025, which will be available at and on

About Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank is a cooperative whose members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System (FHLBank System). Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $9.1 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 1.2 million households.

For more information, visit our website at .

To the extent that the statements made in this announcement may be deemed as“forward-looking statements”, they are made within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which include statements with respect to the Bank's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which may be beyond the Bank's control, and which may cause the Bank's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, since those may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: legislative, regulatory and accounting actions, changes, approvals or requirements; completion of the Bank's financial closing procedures and final accounting adjustments for the most recently completed quarter; SOFR variations; changes to economic, liquidity and market conditions; changes in demand for advances, advance levels, consolidated obligations of the Bank and/or the FHLBank System and their market; changes in interest rates; changes in prepayment speeds, default rates, delinquencies, and losses on mortgage-backed securities; volatility of market prices, rates and indices that could affect the value of financial instruments; changes in credit ratings and/or the terms of derivative transactions; changes in product offerings; political, national, climate, and world events; disruptions in information systems; membership changes; mergers and acquisitions involving members; changes to the Bank's voluntary housing program and other adverse developments or events, including extraordinary or disruptive events, affecting the market, involving other Federal Home Loan Banks, their members or the FHLBank System in general, including acts or war and terrorism. Additional factors that might cause the Bank's results to differ from forward-looking statements are provided in detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at

The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Bank has no obligation and does not undertake to publicly update, revise, or correct any of these statements after the date of this announcement, or after the respective dates on which such statements otherwise are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict the nature of each new factor, or assess its potential impact, on our business and financial condition. Given these uncertainties, we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Sheryl Touchton

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

...

404.716.4296