Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta Announces First Quarter 2025 Operating Highlights And Declares Dividend
|Statements of Condition
|As of March 31, 2025
|As of December 31, 2024
|Advances
|$
|85,672
|$
|85,829
|Investments
|59,326
|60,084
|Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net
|87
|89
|Total assets
|146,233
|147,091
|Total consolidated obligations, net
|135,022
|135,851
|Total capital stock
|5,164
|5,148
|Retained earnings
|2,828
|2,785
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3
|)
|-
|Total capital
|7,989
|7,933
|Capital-to-assets ratio (GAAP)
|5.46
|%
|5.39
|%
|Capital-to-assets ratio (Regulatory)
|5.47
|%
|5.39
|%
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Operating Results and Performance Ratios
|2025
|2024
|Net interest income
|$
|207
|$
|254
|Standby letters of credit fees
|4
|4
|Other income
|1
|2
|Total noninterest expense (1)
|53
|44
|Affordable Housing Program assessment
|16
|22
|Net income
|143
|194
|Return on average assets
|0.38
|%
|0.50
|%
|Return on average equity
|6.82
|%
|9.24
|%
__________
(1) Total noninterest expense includes voluntary housing and community investment contributions of $11 million and $5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
The selected financial data above should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Bank's First Quarter 2025 Form 10-Q expected to be filed with the SEC on or about May 9, 2025, which will be available at and on
About Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank is a cooperative whose members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System (FHLBank System). Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $9.1 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 1.2 million households.
For more information, visit our website at .
To the extent that the statements made in this announcement may be deemed as“forward-looking statements”, they are made within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which include statements with respect to the Bank's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which may be beyond the Bank's control, and which may cause the Bank's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, since those may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: legislative, regulatory and accounting actions, changes, approvals or requirements; completion of the Bank's financial closing procedures and final accounting adjustments for the most recently completed quarter; SOFR variations; changes to economic, liquidity and market conditions; changes in demand for advances, advance levels, consolidated obligations of the Bank and/or the FHLBank System and their market; changes in interest rates; changes in prepayment speeds, default rates, delinquencies, and losses on mortgage-backed securities; volatility of market prices, rates and indices that could affect the value of financial instruments; changes in credit ratings and/or the terms of derivative transactions; changes in product offerings; political, national, climate, and world events; disruptions in information systems; membership changes; mergers and acquisitions involving members; changes to the Bank's voluntary housing program and other adverse developments or events, including extraordinary or disruptive events, affecting the market, involving other Federal Home Loan Banks, their members or the FHLBank System in general, including acts or war and terrorism. Additional factors that might cause the Bank's results to differ from forward-looking statements are provided in detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at
The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Bank has no obligation and does not undertake to publicly update, revise, or correct any of these statements after the date of this announcement, or after the respective dates on which such statements otherwise are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict the nature of each new factor, or assess its potential impact, on our business and financial condition. Given these uncertainties, we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
CONTACT: Sheryl Touchton
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
...
404.716.4296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment