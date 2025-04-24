Nadine Nader To Present A Powerful WWII Tale At The 30Th Annual LA Times Festival Of Books

Tears in the Danube

Tears in the Danube by Nadine Nader

MainSpring Books

Tears in the Danube: A Story of Love, Loss, and Escape from Nazi Austria

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, MainSpring Books proudly presents Tears in the Danube by Nadine Nader -a moving historical novel that captures the human cost of war and the fierce determination of a man fighting to protect his family in the face of Nazi tyranny.

Set in 1938 Austria during Hitler's rise to power, Tears in the Danube follows William Jurin, a Jewish shop owner married to a Christian woman, as his world begins to collapse under the weight of Nazi persecution. As anti-Semitic laws threaten everything, he holds dear, Jurin embarks on a desperate mission to secure the future of his wife and child by transferring ownership of his business and home to her name-a final act of resistance and love.

The novel is inspired by a real letter Jurin wrote while aboard a ship bound for the United States, addressed to his brother in America and sister in Poland. Nadine Nader brings this personal piece of history to life, weaving fact with fiction in a narrative that is both intimate and deeply resonant. Through Nader's rich storytelling, readers witness the emotional toll of displacement, the strength of familial bonds, and the quiet heroism of those who refused to surrender to hatred.

Poignant and powerful, Tears in the Danube reminds us of the importance of remembering our past, especially as we enter an era where firsthand accounts of the Holocaust are fading from living memory. Nadine Nader's novel is not only a tribute to one man's bravery, but also a testament to the countless lives caught in the tides of history.

Festivalgoers are invited to visit the MainSpring Books booth at the 2025 LA Times Festival of Books and discover this stirring new release during this milestone 30th year of literary celebration.



