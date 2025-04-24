Mainspring Books To Showcase A Diverse Lineup At The 30Th Anniversary Of The LA Times Festival Of Books 2025
A Grand Celebration of Storytelling, Creativity, and the Timeless Power of Literary Excellence
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MainSpring Books is honored to participate in the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26-27, 2025, at the University of Southern California. As one of the largest and most anticipated literary events in the nation, the festival brings together book lovers, bestselling authors, and industry professionals for a weekend dedicated to the power of storytelling.
This landmark event invites readers to dive into fresh perspectives, explore diverse narratives, and engage with authors who bring compelling stories to life. MainSpring Books will be at Booth #967, showcasing a dynamic selection of fiction and nonfiction titles that inspire, educate, and entertain.
Attendees will have the chance to meet featured authors, participate in book signings, and enjoy exclusive interviews. With titles spanning personal resilience, historical narratives, crime thrillers, romance, self-improvement, and children's literature, MainSpring Books remains committed to publishing powerful stories that spark curiosity, empower readers, and leave a lasting impact.
Explore a captivating selection of books that inspire, entertain, and challenge perspectives. Visit MainSpring Books at Booth #967 during the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books to discover powerful stories across genres.
Discover an extraordinary lineup of books that promise to inspire, challenge, and entertain. Each title showcased at Booth #967 represents the depth and creativity that MainSpring Books champions.
1 Garrow - What Is The Point In Suffering From God's Macnab- Bruce and Albany: A Public Relations Venture in 14th Century M. Leonardini - JESUS AND PETER A Different View of Christ and His Catholic Church
4.B.A. Sarabura - The Big Joy Stevens - Murder in the Salazar Villarin - Padayon: A Cebuano Couple's Legacy in Biehr - Casualties of Kenney - Helton - Holy Whisperings
10. Brian Russell - The Marble Sea
11. Chad Boudreaux - Scavenger Hunt: A Novel
12. Debra Lee Fader - Walk By Faith: With God as Your Compass
13. Deirdre DeMarsico - Maggie & Owen
14. Dinah M. Sullivan - Knocked Out without Being Punched
15. Donna Voss - Treasure Island: It's Not a Secret Anymore
16. Douglas McMurry
-Glory Through Time Volume 2: The Forgotten Legacy of Transformational Revivals
-Glory Through Time, Vol. 1: A Narrative of the Kingdom of God
-The Forgotten Awakening: How The Second Great Awakening Spread West of the Rockies
17. Dr. Arnold Thompson
-Why Do Birds Fly?
-Spaces of Existence Volume One: Understanding Life and Living It
18. Dr. Barbara ten Brink
-Fire Battle between Evil and Good
-The Haiku of Barbara ten Brink
-The Haiku of Barbara ten Brink: December 2022 - December 2023
19. Dr. Ed Fleming - Tending Your Own Garden: The Absolute Necessity of Personal Piety
20. Dr. Jose V. Sartarelli - Giving Flight to Imagination: Leadership, Imagination, and Excellence
21. Dr. Paul E. Coakley - A Reason for Every Season: Memoirs of A Black Superintendent in America
22. Edward G. Simmons
-Talking Back to the Bible: A Historian's Approach to Bible Study
-Values, Truth, and Spiritual Danger: Progressive Christianity and the Age of Trump
23. Floyd R. Oliver - The Power of Love
24. Gabriel Obed David - My Three Sons: How God Separated Man, After Man (Through Satan) Separated Himself from God
25. Gerardo Perez - Rekindle: A Firefighter's Guide on How to Reignite the Flames of Passion
26. Gordon Jantz - Investment in Eternity: Securing America's Future
27. Greitchy Jean Noel - Family Life Through My Growing Eyes
28. Helen Fernald - Love, Helen: Letters to My Mother: Creating a Loving Connection after Loss
29. J D Freeman Sr - Use Your Words
30. James M. Moten - I IRS (My Hell of Life)
31. Jethro Smith
-Living in the Psychic Realm
-Uncle Jethro's Guide to the Sixth Sense: Awakening Your Intuition
32. Joseph Espinda Jr. - Psalms of Freedom: A Journey of Faith, Hope, and Healing
33. Kathleen Whitham
-A Magical Christmas Eve
-Happy Valentine's Day Poem
34. Leatrice D. Williams
-Interactive Entrepreneurship
-A Different Approach on the Skills of Life
-Educational Protégé Program
35. Linda Sanders - You and the Sunshine, Dylan...The Life and Times of a Caring Friend
36. Lloyd J. Stefanic- Our Brother Jim
37. Lotus Ellis - From Surviving to Thriving: A Blueprint for Healthy Living
38. Mary Lynn Miller - From Grief to Gratitude: One Soul's Journey
39. Michael Allen Bell - 40-40: 40 Years of Career Life Advice in 40 Minutes
40. Nadine Nader - Tears in the Danube
41. Nancy Schlossberg - Too Young To Be old
42. Nancy Seberiano - The Year I Couldn't Cry
43. Nicolas Ferrara-Mattei - Indecision and Obsession
44. Patrice A. LeMoine - Barney, The Big Brown Dog! Barney, an orphaned dog looking to find his new family
45. Paul H. Brown - God's Calling: Mungu Anaweza
46. R.S. Rood - Don't Feed the Ducks: It Makes Them Dependent
47. Rev. Dr. Anthony A. W. Buie - Inspired by God... Forgiven: The Journey of A.W.B.
48. Ronald Marcotte - Especially for You: Signs, Attitudes, Perspectives
49. Sharon Aller - Reset Families: Building Social and Emotional Skills while Avoiding Nagging and Power Struggles
50. Steven Lundquist - What's Love Got to Do With It?
51. Sylvester Bell - A LIVING WITNESS: What Really Happened in La Junta, Colorado
52. Tadia Foster - Meticulous Moments and Placid Places
53. Tamara Rivera
-Becoming Tamara
-Tamara's Journey Through Trials and Tears
-Whispers of Broken Trust
54. Tara Rocker - The Adventures of Snook & Gator: Snook Meets A Buddy
55. Theresa Zielinski - Going Home Stevie's Journey from Sorrow to Joy
56. Tyler Patrick Wood - Between Good and Hollywood: A Crooked Novel
57. Van Taylor - I Found Du Bois W. E. B. Thanks to the N-word
58. Vicki Bisbee - Counting Book 1-10 (Assiniboine (Nakóda))
59. Vince H. Alcantar - (Center) Seeing: (Before) Discrimination
60. William Epps Jr.- Living in a Dying Land
61. William Landis - Aunt Ruby's Green Tomato
Held on the sprawling 226-acre campus of the University of Southern California, the LA Times Festival of Books is the largest literary festival in the country, drawing over 150,000 attendees each year. Since its inception in 1996, the festival has expanded beyond books to include live performances, poetry readings, film screenings, and on-site artistic showcases. As the festival celebrates three decades of literary excellence, MainSpring Books is proud to be part of this legacy-championing the power of storytelling and the voices that shape our world.
Held on the sprawling 226-acre campus of the University of Southern California, the LA Times Festival of Books is the largest literary festival in the country, drawing over 150,000 attendees each year. Since its inception in 1996, the festival has expanded beyond books to include live performances, poetry readings, film screenings, and on-site artistic showcases. As the festival celebrates three decades of literary excellence, MainSpring Books is proud to be part of this legacy-championing the power of storytelling and the voices that shape our world.
