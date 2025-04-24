Deepcell Appoints Janette Phi As Chief Business Officer, Raises Venture Round, And Expands To New Menlo Park HQ

Deepcell, Inc.

As momentum builds, Deepcell advances commercial scale-up and market expansion for its AI-powered single cell analysis platform.

- D. Scott Phoenix, General Partner at 50Y VCMENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deepcell, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered single cell analysis to fuel deep biological discoveries, today announced the appointment of Janette Phi as Chief Business and Commercial Officer. The company also completed an initial closing of a new venture round led by 50Y VC and has opened the round to additional institutional and strategic investors. Deepcell has further expanded its footprint with the relocation of its headquarters to the Menlo Park Labs district to support its next phase of commercial and scientific growth.Janette Phi brings more than two decades of executive leadership in life sciences tools and diagnostics, including roles as CCO, CBO, and COO at ThinkCyte, ONI, and Intellicyt. She has overseen the development and launch of over a dozen life science products and more than 100 consumables and reagent kits, with a track record that includes capital raised and multiple successful exits valuing over $400M. Her domain expertise spans cell biology, immunology, oncology, CGT, drug discovery, and the integration of AI/ML in life science and clinical applications.“We're thrilled to welcome Janette to the Deepcell leadership team,” said Maddison Masaeli, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Deepcell.“Her strategic insight and executional excellence will be invaluable as we scale commercial operations and expand our impact across research and translational medicine.”“I've been fortunate to help bring innovative technologies to market throughout my career, and Deepcell stands out as a truly transformational platform ,” said Janette Phi, Chief Business and Commercial Officer of Deepcell.“We are redefining what's possible in cell biology with the power of AI and morphology. I'm excited to join this exceptional team and help drive the next wave of growth and adoption.”Deepcell also announced the initial closing of a venture financing round led by 50Y VC, with additional participation expected. The funding will support the company's continued commercialization of its REM-I platform, growth of its AI model and cloud software ecosystem, and advancement of new applications in diagnostics and therapeutics.“Deepcell is at a pivotal inflection point, combining a world-class team, groundbreaking technology, and growing commercial traction with leading customers in pharma and diagnostics,” said D. Scott Phoenix, General Partner at 50Y VC and newly appointed Deepcell board member.“This financing marks an exciting new chapter for Deepcell,” said Mahyar Salek, Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer of Deepcell.“Our momentum is growing - with Janette on board, a strong syndicate in place, and a new home in Menlo Park that expands our lab capabilities, we're positioned to lead the future of morphology-based cell analysis.”Deepcell announced the REM-I platform last year and is now fully commercializing the instrument, software, and AI model in 2025. The REM-I platform is a high-dimensional cell morphology analysis and sorting platform that brings together single cell imaging, sorting, and high-dimensional analysis, enabling new methods of discovery in a wide range of fields including cancer biology, developmental biology, stem cell biology, gene therapy, and functional screening, among others.For more information, visit .About DeepcellDeepcell is a leading AI-driven cell analysis company dedicated to revolutionizing single-cell research and clinical applications. Its REM-I platform integrates cutting-edge imaging and microfluidics technology, empowering researchers and healthcare professionals with highly accurate, label-free cell analysis and sorting capabilities. Deepcell's innovative solutions aim to significantly reduce the complexity and cost of cellular research and diagnostics.

