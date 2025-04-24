Elite Projects & Events BC Wins The 2025 Quality Business Award For The Best Event Planner In Kamloops, British Columbia

Elite Events BC logo

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Event Planner in Kamloops, BC has been awarded to Elite Projects & Events BC . This recognition honours Elite Projects & Events BC for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Since 2017, Elite Projects & Events BC has been a leading event planning company in Kamloops, recognized for its high-quality services. Elite Projects & Events BC provide professional event planning, wedding planning, mobile bartending, event decor, and floral workshops. At Elite Projects & Events BC, owner Elena Markin and her team of twelve specialize in bringing client visions to life. Drawing on experience from hundreds of weddings, corporate functions, and community gatherings, Markin excels at understanding and executing the wishes of her clients. Her superb organizational skills, creative design talent, and focus on detail ensure every event is both beautiful and flawlessly run. Elite Projects & Events BC has experience planning a wide variety of successful events such as weddings; bridal showers; rehearsal dinners; family reunions; birthdays; anniversaries; graduations; Christmas parties; celebration of life and memorial events; fundraising events; marketing and brand promo events; client appreciation events; staff team building events; product launch events; fashion shows; tours; corporate and executive retreats; business grand openings; conferences; business meetings; gala dinners; and more. Some of Elite Projects & Events BC's clients include Skwalax te Secwepemc, the City of Merritt, the City of Kamloops, BC Lottery Corporation, Mainline Living & Traine Construction, RZH Hotel Group, and non-profits such as The Resilience Institute, Grasslands Conservation Council of British Columbia, Kamloops & District Elizabeth Fry Society. Proudly serving Kamloops and area, the Shuswap, the Nicola Valley, and the North Okanagan, Elite Projects & Events BC is dedicated to delivering exceptional event planning services and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Elite Projects & Events BC stood out as a reputable company in the events planning industry. Known for its talented, experienced, and friendly team, Elite Projects & Events BC has earned a strong reputation within the Kamloops community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Elite Projects & Events BC's communication and exceptional service:“Elena and her team at Elite Events BC were instrumental in creating two successful community events - we would certainly work with them again given the chance. They were great communicators and followed up about everything big and small, even helping us remember things that might have been lost in the shuffle. Elena is also full of great ideas and helpful suggestions due to her (clearly) extensive experience with a variety of projects and events. Never pushing her own agenda or ideas, she always kindly made suggestions where she saw an opportunity to make something better. This team is great to work with from start to finish, very professional, on time, and just really nice people - highly recommend!"“I have had the pleasure of working with Elena and Elite Events on numerous events. She is incredibly professional, detail-oriented, and passionately dedicated to her craft. She ensures every little detail is perfect. Elena not only makes sure that events run smoothly and are the best they can be, but she puts her whole heart into making sure her customers are happy and at ease. I would recommend Elite Events to all of my family and friends and look forward to working with Elena again hopefully soon."“The Middlesboro Bridge Grand Reopening in Merritt was an incredible event, and it's all thanks to Elena and her amazing team! Every detail was thoughtfully planned-from the beautifully displayed student artwork to the welcoming atmosphere of the heated tent. The orchestrated flow, and positive energy really lent to the event bringing the community together to celebrate this important milestone. Elena and her team did an outstanding job showcasing Merritt's resilience and pride. Bravo! We really appreciated you and all your hard work!"“My husband and I hired Elena at Elite Events as a day of coordinator for our wedding Sept 2023 at Sun Peaks BC and can't say enough good things about her. She was always available for anything that I needed via text and email which was ESPECIALLY appreciated in the couple weeks leading up to the day. She captured and executed my vision for the ceremony & reception decor even better than I could have imagined and was there for whatever we needed all day. My day was completely stress free and I know it was because of Elena (and Nick) for taking care of everything; from picking up the cupcakes, decor set up/take down, keeping us to the timeline (everything happened on time, we never fell behind!!), communicating with all of our vendors and being such a calm and happy energy. I can't possibly recommend Elite Events enough :)"The Elite Projects & Events BC team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding special events for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. 