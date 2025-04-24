Hip Hop's Next Icon: Codebluu's Ambitious Plan To Write His Name In The Books

Cover Art

Codebluu gears up to drop a 3-part musical compilation spanning almost two decades worth of music.

- DJ KuruptATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the momentum of hits like“Feeling Like Money” and“Good 4 U,” Codebluu is set to captivate his growing fanbase with a remarkable collection of classics from his early career.This 3-disc compilation boasts over 50 tracks that chronicle Codebluu's artistic journey, presented in three volumes. Fans can expect to enjoy beloved hits such as“What's Your Sign?”,“Kings and Queens” featuring Stella Solei, and“Midwest Muzik,” alongside exclusive unreleased tracks, all expertly remastered using the legendary SSL9000 console.Presave Vol.1 today!Recognized as a versatile powerhouse in the music industry, Codebluu is the proud owner of Hartboyz Musik Group. He wears multiple hats as a writer, rapper, mixing/mastering engineer (boasting Dolby Atmos certifications), and talented composer and producer.Since launching his professional music career in 2009, he has collaborated with notable names, including the legendary production team of Master P, Beats by the Pound (Carlos Stephens and K'ottic), multi-platinum artist Fiend, and Grammy-winning producer Bangladesh. With over 2 million streams to his name, Codebluu exemplifies enduring success and a profound impact on the music scene.

