Inventhelp Inventors Develop A Device To Assist Barber/Stylists In Recording Content (RSM-223)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a barber and it is impossible to hold a cell phone and cut hair at the same time," said one of the inventors from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. "so I invented the FLEX ARM. "It allows for hands free recording to capture content."

The patent-pending invention allows a barber/stylist to record content in a hands-free manner while cutting/styling clients' hair. This saves the stylist time and effort while recording content to upload to social media which could assist with advertising/marketing for stylists and other professionals. Convenient, practical, and effective, this easy to install and use device could also be used for medical, dental, make-up artist, tattoo artist and social media influencers.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSM-223, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

