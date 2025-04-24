Opconnect To Preview High-Powered Dual-Port Mark IV EV Charger At ACT Expo 2025
Key Features of the Mark IV:
Full Power Per Port: No throttling-both ports deliver maximum output, up to 19.2kW, even when used together
Connector Flexibility: Dual J1772, dual NACS, or one of each-built for every EV
Smart Connectivity: Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth enabled for remote access
Flexible Access Control: RFID, mobile app and credit card support
Energy Resilience: Built-in load balancing and automatic failover to local control
BABA Compliant: Designed and built in the U.S. in compliance with Buy America
"We designed the Mark IV to address what fleet operators and property managers have been asking for-speed, reliability, and flexibility," said Dexter Turner, Founder & CEO of OpConnect. "This charger combined with our advanced charger management software platform will give our customers industry-leading charger uptime."
Meet us at ACT Expo
OpConnect welcomes media, fleet managers, and industry partners to Booth #5901 for a hands-on preview of the Mark IV. Team members will be available for live demos and in-depth conversations about how the charger fits into evolving EV infrastructure needs.
About OpConnect
OpConnect, Inc. is a leading EV charging solutions provider for fleet operators based in Portland, Oregon. Since 2016, we have helped accelerate electric vehicle adoption with smart, reliable, flexible charging hardware, advanced charger management software, and customer-first support. OpConnect serves fleets, property owners, and workplaces with turnkey EV charging solutions that power a smarter, cleaner, greener future.
