MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Mark IV is a dual-port, 100-amp Level 2 charger designed to deliver up to 80 amps (19.2 kW) per port -simultaneously-without splitting power. This ensures fast, dependable charging for two vehicles at once, making it an ideal solution for high-utilization sites. Configurations are also available for 60A (48A per port) and 40A (32A per port) installations, depending on site requirements.

OpConnect to Preview High-Powered Dual-Port Mark IV EV Charger at ACT Expo 2025

Key Features of the Mark IV:

No throttling-both ports deliver maximum output, up to 19.2kW, even when used togetherDual J1772, dual NACS, or one of each-built for every EVWi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth enabled for remote accessRFID, mobile app and credit card supportBuilt-in load balancing and automatic failover to local controlDesigned and built in the U.S. in compliance with Buy America

"We designed the Mark IV to address what fleet operators and property managers have been asking for-speed, reliability, and flexibility," said Dexter Turner, Founder & CEO of OpConnect. "This charger combined with our advanced charger management software platform will give our customers industry-leading charger uptime."

Meet us at ACT Expo

OpConnect welcomes media, fleet managers, and industry partners to Booth #5901 for a hands-on preview of the Mark IV. Team members will be available for live demos and in-depth conversations about how the charger fits into evolving EV infrastructure needs.

About OpConnect

OpConnect, Inc. is a leading EV charging solutions provider for fleet operators based in Portland, Oregon. Since 2016, we have helped accelerate electric vehicle adoption with smart, reliable, flexible charging hardware, advanced charger management software, and customer-first support. OpConnect serves fleets, property owners, and workplaces with turnkey EV charging solutions that power a smarter, cleaner, greener future.

