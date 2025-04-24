Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31ST
(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)
2025
2024
Interest Income
$ 19,530
$ 18,989
Interest Expense
7,892
8,509
Net Interest Income
11,638
10,480
Provision for Credit Losses
501
(1,286)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit
11,137
11,766
Non-Interest Income
3,596
3,012
FDIC Assessments
166
180
Non-Interest Expenses
11,134
11,008
Income Before Income Taxes
3,433
3,590
Applicable Income Taxes
879
915
Security Gains (Losses)
-
-
Net Income (Loss)
$ 2,554
$ 2,675
Basic Net Income Per Share
$ 1.07
$ 1.10
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
2,388,443
2,423,418
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)
ASSETS
3/31/2025
3/31/2024
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 43,692
$ 21,372
Federal Funds Sold
1,842
1,353
Debt Securities Available-for-Sale
147,398
169,149
Loans and Leases
1,278,334
1,290,647
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses
(14,504)
(15,005)
Loans, Net
1,263,830
1,275,642
Premises & Equipment
25,147
25,481
Intangibles
8,694
8,717
Other Real Estate Owned
241
167
Accrued Interest Receivable
8,198
8,230
Other Assets
37,450
39,859
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,536,492
$ 1,549,970
LIABILITIES
Demand Deposits
178,860
175,133
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
417,340
406,154
Savings Deposits
203,928
198,660
Time Deposits
502,816
504,837
Total Deposits
1,302,944
1,284,784
Repurchase Agreements
22,266
21,107
FHLB and Other Borrowings
32,917
74,500
Interest Payable
160
161
Subordinated Debt
9,840
9,816
Total Repos & Borrowings
65,183
105,584
Other Liabilities
21,702
21,654
Dividends Payable
609
496
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 1,390,438
$ 1,412,518
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Stock
2,388
2,424
Additional Paid-in-Capital
20,956
22,429
Retained Earnings
131,750
123,603
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(9,040)
(11,004)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
146,054
137,452
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
$ 1,536,492
$ 1,549,970
Book Value Per Share
$ 61.15
$ 56.72
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$ 57.51
$ 53.12
Bid Price
$ 44.50
$ 41.52
Period End Outstanding Shares
2,388,443
2,423,518
