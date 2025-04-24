Crossroads Expands Access To Care With Private Insurance

PHOENIX, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Crossroads is proud to announce expanded insurance access across Arizona. All of its inpatient and outpatient treatment centers will now be in-network with Aetna and will accept other insurance providers. While Aetna coverage is fully in-network, Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Cigna Healthcare will be handled on an individual basis, allowing for potential coverage through out-of-network benefits or negotiated approval.

These groundbreaking relationships mark a significant milestone in the effort to provide greater access to high-quality addiction treatment across the state.

For over 65 years, Crossroads has been a leader in evidence-based, peer-to-peer addiction care. Becoming both in- and out-of-network with major insurers means more individuals and families can access critical programs with less financial burden, removing cost barriers to healing and long-term recovery.

"At Crossroads, we believe everyone deserves access to trusted substance use disorder treatment without additional challenges," said Chris Riley, Executive Director of Crossroads. "Navigating insurance should never be a barrier to getting help."

Access to in- and out-of-network treatment eliminates stress, decreases expenses, ensures timely care, and allows for better medical follow-up. "These new collaborations represent our commitment to helping families find lasting, sustainable recovery within our communities," said Greg Halvorson, Director of Operations. "It's a step forward not just for Crossroads, but for every person who has ever hesitated to seek care because of cost or coverage concerns."

Crossroads offers comprehensive, client-centered treatment tailored to each stage of recovery, including residential, outpatient and transitional programs. Grounded in compassion and proven best practices, Crossroads delivers care that supports the whole person-emotionally and physically-to help people reclaim their lives and rejoin their communities with confidence.

About Crossroads

Crossroads is an Arizona Department of Health Services licensed residential and outpatient substance abuse treatment program with over 65 years of proven expertise in serving addicted men, women, and veterans through the provision of high quality, successful and affordable substance abuse treatment programs. Crossroads is the largest residential treatment facility in the Southwestern region of the United States. To learn more about this organization, visit

SOURCE The Crossroads Inc.

