QBITS: Quadbridge's Premier IT Leadership Conference Unites 300+ Attendees In Montreal

Welcome to QBITS 2025 where we empower IT leaders to go BEYOND and amplify their impact.

Quadbridge CEO Steve Leslie introducing the 8th edition of QBITS.

Steve Farber, best-selling author and esteemed keynote speaker, taking stage to inspire IT leaders to discover their leadership potential.

Quadbridge breaks the mold with QBITS 2025, delivering a fusion of technology insights and transformative leadership development.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The eighth annual QBITS , Quadbridge 's flagship IT leadership development conference, brought together over 300 attendees and more than 40 technology partners in Montreal for a dynamic, sold-out event.

Unlike traditional tech conferences focused solely on tools and trends, QBITS delivers a one-of-a-kind experience – a powerful blend of cutting-edge technology insight and transformative leadership development. Guided by this year's theme,“Beyond”, the 2025 edition challenged attendees to move past the day-to-day of IT operations and embrace their growing role as strategic business leaders.

“QBITS isn't just about technology; it's about empowering IT leaders to drive transformation within their organizations,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge.“We're building a community where leadership, innovation, and technology converge.”

The conference featured three curated tracks designed to inspire and upskill IT professionals:

1) Lead: Strategy and leadership development

2) Solve: Practical solutions to real-world IT challenges

3) Innovate: Exploration of emerging technologies

The main stage was headlined by Steve Farber, bestselling author and thought leader on extreme leadership, who energized the audience with his call to lead boldly and authentically. Additional keynote speakers included John Encizo of Lenovo and Melissa Tamblyn of EY, both of whom shared compelling perspectives on using innovation to drive change and problem solving to navigate complexity.

Breakout sessions and workshops featured insights from tech powerhouses like Microsoft, HP, and Lenovo – alongside professional development experts including leadership coaches, a top-tier recruiter, and a Six Sigma Master Black Belt. Discussions tackled a range of pressing topics from AI and cybersecurity to organizational change and future-ready leadership.

“QBITS is an event designed in partnership with our attendees to help them navigate the most pressing challenges they face – technology related and beyond,” said Melanie Magier, Senior Marketing Manager at Quadbridge.“We listen to what IT leaders are up against, what they're curious about, and where they want to grow. That input directly shapes the event agenda so we can deliver a conference with tremendous value.”

As QBITS continues to grow, it remains a cornerstone event for IT professionals seeking to expand their impact and lead their organizations into the future.

