Shift Law Joins Brand Action As Official Sponsor

TORONTO, CANADA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shift Law P.C., a Toronto-based intellectual property (IP) law firm , has announced its sponsorship of Brand Action, a global initiative that engages the trademark law community in organized efforts to support people and communities affected by crisis or limited access to essential services. Shift Law joins more than 50 sponsors from 27 countries participating in Brand Action's 2025 campaign.

Established in 2011, Shift Law specializes in trademark and copyright law, IP litigation, and related legal services, including enforcement strategy and dispute resolution. The firm represents clients before the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO), and all levels of court in Canada. Its client base includes individuals, small businesses, and multinational companies across a range of sectors, including technology, media, retail, and consumer goods.

The firm's practice encompasses various aspects of intellectual property protection and enforcement. Shift Law practices exclusively in IP law, and its focused approach serves Canadian businesses with Canadian and international interests.

Brand Action was established to coordinate contributions from trademark professionals in support of targeted social initiatives and community-focused legal engagement. Operating in conjunction with the International Trademark Association (INTA) Annual Meeting, the organization works with vetted non-profit partners to allocate resources to specific projects. These projects have included education access, food distribution, and logistical support in areas impacted by ongoing instability.

The 2025 Brand Action event will take place on May 20 in San Diego, during the INTA Annual Meeting. This year's efforts focus on three major initiatives. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorship contributions will support World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in communities affected by conflict or natural disasters. Additional funds will go toward the purchase of a school bus in Benin, Africa, in partnership with Juntos por la Vida, to help children in remote regions travel safely to and from school. Support will also be directed to aid deliveries in Ukraine, where needs remain high due to ongoing disruption and displacement.

Shift Law is among the organizations participating in Brand Action for the first time. The firm's involvement reflects a broader pattern in which professionals within specialized legal communities are contributing to structured, cross-border efforts beyond the legal sphere. For IP practitioners, Brand Action offers a way to engage with projects that serve public needs while working through familiar professional networks.

The initiative has steadily expanded in reach since its founding, with contributions from firms and individuals across multiple continents. Its model relies on existing infrastructure, industry events, international associations, and firm-level sponsorships to coordinate funding and support for carefully selected initiatives. By directing resources toward clearly defined projects, Brand Action emphasizes transparency and impact in how it operates.

The projects from this year reflect the initiative's focus on meeting both urgent and long-term needs. The school transportation project in Benin addresses structural barriers to education by improving access to schooling in remote communities. World Central Kitchen's role focuses on immediate food assistance in areas experiencing disruptions to local infrastructure or supply chains. Meanwhile, deliveries of essential supplies to Ukraine respond to sustained challenges in the region and complement previous Brand Action-supported projects aimed at supporting civilians.

Shift Law's sponsorship adds to this collective effort while also emphasizing the international dimension of intellectual property law. IP professionals frequently collaborate across jurisdictions, whether in trademark enforcement, licensing, or registration. That cross-border experience enables legal practitioners to participate in initiatives like Brand Action, where coordinated effort and logistical planning are central to success.

Participation in the initiative also reflects a broader evolution in how firms approach community involvement. For organizations like Shift Law, contributing to socially focused campaigns offers a way to engage with peers globally while participating in projects with a defined and measurable purpose. These forms of engagement are increasingly seen as part of a wider understanding of professional responsibility in legal practice.

As the 2025 Brand Action campaign moves forward, participating firms continue to play a role in sustaining and expanding its project base. With Shift Law now among its roster of supporters, the initiative reinforces its connections to the Canadian legal community and continues to grow as a coordinated effort within the trademark field.

