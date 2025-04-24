A Scriptural Journey From The End Times To Heaven

From the End Time to Heaven: A Neo-Evangelical Viewpoint

Rev. Werner Trapp Unveils a Neo-Evangelical Perspective on the End Times and the Ultimate Victory of Christ.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What does the Bible truly reveal about the end of this age? In“From the End Time to Heaven: A Neo-Evangelical Viewpoint,” Rev. Werner Trapp presents a lifetime of theological study, offering a comprehensive, scripture-based exploration of the End Times.This in-depth study of biblical prophecy examines the final events leading to Christ's return, drawing from ancient prophetic perspectives to provide a clearer understanding of eschatology including eleven eschatological images on the map of Europe. The book suggests the true name of Antichrist and the country of his entry into European politics. With a structured table outlining key events from the Book of Revelation, Rev. Trapp offers a well-organized, scripture-supported framework for interpreting the future. This book, like no other, offers fresh perspectives and actionable insights for believers eager to prepare for Christ's ultimate victory.Rev. Werner Trapp, BBR, was born in Kassel, Germany in 1926 and immigrated to Canada with his wife in 1952. With an impressive seventy-year tenure in Christian ministry, Rev. Trapp has dedicated his life to serving others. He has pastored 4 churches for the PAOC. He also received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal, in 2012, which represents recognition of significant contributions and achievements by individuals in their communities, as well as their dedication to public service. He currently serves as a chaplain for Branch 190 of the Royal Canadian Legion. Holding 4.5 years of theological training, he is a lifelong Bible scholar whose deep insights into eschatology are guided by the Holy Spirit. Rev. Trapp continues to inspire and educate through his writings, sharing revelations that illuminate the path to understanding the end times and the hope of heaven.“From the End Time to Heaven: A Neo-Evangelical Viewpoint” will be on display at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House booth (#182) in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale.Copies are available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Elmer Teves

Olympus Story House

+1 818-860-4130

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.