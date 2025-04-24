Revby Expands Reach In Massachusetts With New Partnerships To Empower Small Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Launches New Technical Assistance Programs in Cambridge, Somerville, and Chelsea

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Revby , a leading provider of small business consulting and technical assistance, is deepening its presence across Massachusetts through innovative partnerships with the cities of Cambridge, Somerville, and Chelsea. These initiatives aim to provide small business owners, particularly in historically underserved communities, with the knowledge, tools, and support to build sustainable futures in an evolving economic landscape.Each program is uniquely tailored to the needs of its local community and collectively reinforces Revby's commitment to inclusive economic development and entrepreneurial success.CAMBRIDGE, MARevby recently partnered with the City of Cambridge's Economic Opportunity and Development Division to present a Small Business Succession Planning Workshop titled“Building A Legacy Beyond Ownership.” In addition, Revby created an online digital toolkit for succession planning, which will be available to small business owners in the area.The program was designed for small business owners considering retirement or ownership transition. Workshop participants also learned how to assess their readiness, define succession goals, and explore financial and operational planning considerations. The workshop took place on April 1, 2025.“The Community Development Department, through its Economic Opportunity and Development Division, is committed to uplifting and supporting our small businesses,” states Pardis Saffari, Director of Economic Opportunity and Development. "The pandemic showed us how important it is to give businesses the tools they need-not just to recover, but to grow for the future. With our workshops and partnership with Revby, we're helping business owners create clear action plans and get one-on-one coaching to set them up for long-term success.”Additional information about upcoming succession planning small business programs in Cambridge is available at .SOMERVILLE, MAIn Somerville, Revby is collaborating with the City of Somerville Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development Economic Division to offer a dual-approach program that includes individualized technical assistance as well as virtual educational workshops covering topics such as Financial Literacy, Digital Marketing, and Succession Planning. An additional in-person workshop on Business Planning will be provided for Spanish speakers.This initiative reflects the City's post-pandemic focus on rebuilding a resilient local economy while addressing the complex, multifaceted roles that small business owners must navigate.“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy,” said Kelly O'Laughlin, Economic Development Planner, Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development, The City of Somerville.“Through this partnership with Revby, we strive to provide entrepreneurs with resources, insights, and expertise to thrive in today's competitive market.”Workshops will be held throughout April and May 2025. More information can be found atCHELSEA, MAThe City of Chelsea, through the Department of Housing and Community Development, has partnered with Revby to launch the Digital Marketing & Online Sales Readiness Program, aimed at helping small businesses, particularly the city's many Latinx-owned restaurants and retailers, strengthen their digital presence and e-commerce capabilities.The technical assistant program provides individualized digital strategy development, implementation, and setup, including building Google and Yelp business profiles, launching native e-commerce sites, and understanding the risks and opportunities of third-party sales platforms.“The Digital Marketing & Online Sales Readiness Program is designed to empower Chelsea's small businesses by helping them use technology to connect with more customers and grow,” said Omar Miranda, Civic Design Strategist and Small Business Development Specialist for the City of Chelsea.“Thanks to our great partner, Revby, who is leading this work, businesses are getting hands-on support to build lasting success.”Additional information on small business programs in Chelsea is available atAbout RevbyRevby is a consulting firm focused on empowering diverse small business owners and entrepreneurs to make better decisions, develop focused strategies, and implement effective business solutions. Providing technical assistance in digital marketing, strategic planning, and financial analysis, among others, Revby works with municipalities, nationally across urban and rural areas, in strengthening their local business communities. Headquartered in Boston with an additional office in Denver, Revby is a Certified Minority Owned Business.

