Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Lace Frontal For Hair Weaving (RSJ-223)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have experience as a hairstylist, and I wanted to create a specially designed lace front for hair weaving that would be easier to attach to the head and forehead," said an inventor, from San Bernardino, Calif., "so I invented the IMPROVED LACE FRONT. My design offers a secure and snug fit, and it eliminates the need to use glue which can be messy."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a lace frontal in place on the head for hair weaving. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using glue. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it prevents the hair weave from moving or shifting. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for hair salons, stylists, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSJ-223, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

