New Richmond American Community Now Open For Sales In Hurricane



Brand-new homes from the upper $400s

Four impressive ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,530 to 3,080 sq. ft.

Designer-curated finishes and fixtures

Guest suites, covered patios and landscaped homesites available

Close proximity to Sand Hollow State Park and downtown St. George

Near shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation Ammolite model open for tours

Cordero is located at 2140 West 3970 South in Hurricane. For more information, call (385) 799-8228 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.