Financial Advisor Craig Toberman Of Toberman Becker Wealth Releases Book On Family Business Succession Planning

ST. LOUIS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial advisor and wealth manager, Craig Toberman , CFA, CPA, CFP®, MBA, has announced the release of his new book, The Five-Year Plan: A Clear Path to Family Business Succession. Aimed at family business founders preparing for retirement or transition, this comprehensive guide offers a step-by-step approach to succession planning, retirement planning, and creating a lasting legacy.

The Five-Year Plan: A Clear Path to Family Business Succession

Craig Toberman, Partner | CFA, CPA, CFP®

With over a decade of experience as a wealth manager, CPA, and advisor to family business owners and retirees, Craig Toberman draws on his expertise to provide business owners with a practical roadmap to plan their transition in a way that helps support financial preparedness, reduce potential family conflict, and strengthen the business's continuity.

About the Book:

The Five-Year Plan is an educational guide designed to assist family business owners through the critical business succession and retirement planning process. The book offers insights into building a personal financial plan coordinated with retirement goals, increasing the value of the business before transitioning, and making decisions about succession and selling.

With each chapter focusing on one key milestone in the five-year succession journey, readers will find actionable checklists to guide them through the process at the end of each section.

What You Will Learn:



How to build a personal financial plan that supports your retirement goals



How to increase the value of your business before you transition



How to reduce confusion and conflict within your family



How to choose the right successor or explore the option of selling a family business

How to design a fulfilling life after your business exit

Whether considering succession planning for a family business, preparing for retirement, or planning the sale of a small business, The Five-Year Plan provides a clear and practical framework to help support a successful transition and a lasting legacy.

Availability:

The Five-Year Plan: A Clear Path to Family Business Succession is now available on Amazon .

About:

Craig Toberman is a partner at Toberman Becker Wealth in St. Louis, MO. He and his partner, Michael Becker, have spent years advising family business owners and retirees on financial strategies. Their approach combines technical expertise with deep empathy, enabling them to help clients confidently navigate complex financial decisions.

For more information about the book or to schedule an interview with Craig Toberman, please visit craigtoberman .

The material in this release and in the book is for informational purposes only and does not constitute personalized investment, tax, or legal advice. The strategies discussed may not be suitable for everyone, and no outcome-financial or otherwise-is guaranteed.

Media Contact:

Craig Toberman

314-783-9860

SOURCE Toberman Becker Wealth

