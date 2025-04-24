Capyfast And Bidwise Forms Strategic Partnership Involving Over $40 Million In Payment Volumes Within Performance Marketing Industry

MIAMI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At PI Live US, CapyFast , the embedded payments provider for digital commerce, and Bidwise , a performance marketing platform, have announced a new strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to transform payments flow across the performance marketing - making it faster, cheaper, and more intelligent.

The agreement signed today, formalized in a Memorandum of Understanding, is expected to bring over $40 million in payment volumes to CapyFast and millions in available working capital for Bidwise. The cooperation will cover integrating real-time cross-border payment solutions along with smart liquidity services into newly developed infrastructure for Bidwise.

"The performance marketing industry is powered by results, but too often held back by legacy payment cycles," said Oleg Chanchikov, CEO of CapyFast. "This is why CapyFast wants to remove this block. We've already built the infrastructure to support real-time liquidity and embedded funding. Our partnership with Bidwise will help more businesses profit from it."

CapyFast has grown to be an important financial infrastructure provider to performance-based platforms and networks. By embedding real-time payments and revenue-based funding directly into digital platforms, CapyFast transforms how value is distributed across the industry.

"At Bidwise, we invest millions of dollars every year into media buying to fuel growth and customer acquisition for our partners," said Simon Vielma, CEO of Bidwise. "Through this cooperation, we'll have access to flexible financing that will help us scale faster and operate more efficiently."

What changes with this cooperation?



Bidwise and its partners receive real-time and cross-border payouts with dramatically reduced costs;

Bidwise improves liquidity by accessing flexible working capital;

Enhanced risk management with CapyFast's proprietary scoring and payment intelligence; A roadmap with plan for infrastructure scale, with rollout starting in Q3 2025 and full deployment by Q1 2026.

This deal reflects a growing trend of fintech-meets-adtech, where modern financial infrastructure becomes essential to platform scalability and user trust.

Media Contacts

CapyFast PR

Email: [email protected]

Web:

Bidwise Media

Milli Frigara

Email: [email protected]

Web:

