Waratek Announces Rimini Street As Sole Pinnacle Partner

In celebration of the upcoming seven-year anniversary of our strategic partnership, Waratek names Rimini Street as Pinnacle Partner in recognition of its premier global capability.

"Waratek is proud to announce that Rimini Street, our first partner in the third-party support market, and the premier recognized global implementer, managed services, and support provider of our solutions, has earned the exclusive title as Pinnacle Partner."

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waratek, an award-winning runtime application security company providing a turnkey engine for next-generation Java run-time security, today recognized Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI ), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, management and innovation solutions, as its exclusive Pinnacle Partner.

As the Pinnacle Partner, Rimini Street has been trained and certified with exclusive expertise in the development of Waratek's custom rules. No other company in the world has the depth of experience supporting and securing global enterprise software with the Waratek engine.

"For seven years, Rimini Street has been an invaluable collaboration partner helping to shape innovation at Waratek with their direct experience implementing, managing, and supporting our solutions," noted Waratek CEO Douglas Ennis. "That relationship is reflected in recognizing Rimini Street as the first and only Pinnacle Partner ."

Rimini Street's extensive background and experience leveraging Waratek's product suite across thousands of applications globally, offers organizations an exclusive qualification in providing protection to Java SE 5-based applications which first launched in 2004 but is still in use today, 10 years after vendor support has ended.

Additionally, Rimini Street leverages its deep knowledge of client environments and enterprise software expertise to develop advanced custom rules and processes for the Waratek engine.

"Rimini Street has effectively addressed the complex challenge of protecting enterprise software. Over the almost seven years in partnership with Waratek, we were able to build a solution incorporating their incredible technology as a key part of our approach to securing enterprise applications and middleware," says Gabe Dimeglio, CISO, SVP & GM of Rimini ProtectTM and Rimini WatchTM solutions at Rimini Street. "Our team of over 75 full-time security professionals, working around the clock in a global model, have unmatched knowledge on how to implement, operate, and support Waratek-based solutions, creating what we believe is the most effective and seamless user experience available in the market," says Dimeglio.

Customer feedback from Rimini Street clients enables continuous innovation and delivery to protect enterprise software clients and their mission-critical data. Waratek remains committed to continuously bringing these innovations to market.

ABOUT WARATEK

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Waratek is the leader in the next significant shift toward active security platforms. Organizations around the world rely on our solutions to prescriptively secure their business-critical applications. Rather than focusing on lagging indicators like network traffic and regex, we fix vulnerabilities in the code while your applications run. Security professionals and developers love our solutions for the low friction and ease of scalability.

ABOUT RIMINI STREET

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI ), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider and achieved better operational outcomes, realized billions of US dollars in savings and funded AI and other innovation investments.

