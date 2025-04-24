PSAYDN Advances STEM Education In Out-Of-School Time Programs Through 2025 STEM Ambassadors Special Project Cohort

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) is advancing STEM education in out-of-school time programs by engaging alumni and emerging STEM Ambassadors. This initiative builds on the Community-Engaged Schools for Success pilot program and aligns with PA STEELS standards to broaden access to STEM learning resources statewide.

"With STEM careers growing faster than non-STEM jobs, it is critical that all students have opportunities to explore these fields," said Contrell Armor, director of PSAYDN. "Out-of-school time programs provide a crucial space to ignite interest and build STEM knowledge. Our STEM Ambassadors will leverage their expertise to expand resources and advocacy efforts statewide."

Supported by key partners such as Penn State Center for Science and the Schools, Afterschool Alliance, and STEM Education Coalition, the initiative includes professional development, youth engagement, and policy advocacy. A key event is Afterschool Advocacy Day, June 4, at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, where Ambassadors will collaborate with policymakers to advance STEM opportunities.

2025 PSAYDN STEM Ambassadors:



Jeff Remington, STEM Ambassador Special Cohort Facilitator; STEM Outreach Liaison, Center for Science and the Schools, Penn State, University Park

Alexandra Konsur-Grushinski, STEM Ambassador Special Cohort Mentor; Director, Pennsylvania Statewide STEM Ecosystem, Archibald

William Atkins, Senior FIRST Mentor, Smart Manufacturer Mentor, Mon Valley Youth Robotics, FIRST, Vanderbilt

Rachel Burcin, Co-Director Robotics Scholars and Global Programs Manager, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh

Ann Czeponis, Director of Environmental Education and Internships, Susquehanna University, Mount Carmel

Donna DeMarco, Instructor/Professor, Kutztown University, Leesport

William Fee, Lead Instructor, STEMlab, State Library of Pennsylvania, Lykens

Addison Leedy, Science Educator and Program Coordinator, Discovery Space, Bellefonte

Jakyra Simpson, Entrepreneur and York County School District STEM Substitute, KytheChemist, York

Rose Slike, Youth Services Librarian, Clarion Free Library, Clarion Meghan Tanner, Science and Makerspace Educator, Discovery Space, State College

Photos and bios of ambassadors available online .

About PSAYDN

PSAYDN at Center for Schools and Communities is one of 50 statewide afterschool networks funded through the Mott Foundation and others. PSAYDN supports and advocates for sustainable, high-quality afterschool programs by uniting key decision-makers committed to improve outcomes for youth, their families and communities. With nearly 3,000 members, 6,000+ recognized OST providers, and 100+ partners across all 67 counties, PSAYDN strengthens afterschool through services and support at the national, state and regional levels.

Contact: Kelly Swanson

717-992-5964

[email protected]

SOURCE Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED