'Déjà Vu': A Mystery-Infused Romantic Comedy Full Of Twists And Secrets

Déjà Vu

Author Marcy Wegeler blends mystery, laughter, and family secrets in this romantic comedy novel.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when an ordinary woman wakes up in an unfamiliar place, dressed like a call girl, with no memory of who she is? In“Déjà Vu,” author Marcy Wegeler delivers a wildly entertaining mix of romance, comedy, and mystery that will keep readers turning pages late into the night.Jill Waters has everything going for her. She's a beloved children's author, co-owner of the Jungle Book Café, and dating a gorgeous businessman. But her world is turned upside down when she wakes up in an abandoned cabin, clueless about how she got there or even who she is. Her situation takes an even stranger turn when she crosses paths with Hollywood's hottest heartthrob, Rex Daniels, whose much-needed retreat is interrupted by Jill's bizarre arrival. Add to the mix a scheming villain, unexpected family secrets, and a devious revenge plot, and Déjà Vu becomes an unforgettable rollercoaster of emotions.Wegeler's signature humor and heartfelt storytelling bring the novel to life, balancing laugh-out-loud moments with touching revelations. Fans of romantic comedies and lighthearted mysteries will find “Déjà Vu” to be a refreshing and delightful read.Raised in a small Michigan town, Marcy Wegeler's love for storytelling is rooted in the warmth of family and community. When she's not writing, she enjoys gardening, cooking gourmet meals, and restoring old furniture.“Déjà Vu” will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House booth (#182) in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale. It is also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major digital bookstores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

