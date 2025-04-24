Exitou, Inc. Launches AI Learning Consultant Network (AILCN) To Bridge The Global Gap In AI-Ready Learning Leadership

Join the AILCN

- Dr. Reggie R. PadinMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations worldwide race to adopt artificial intelligence in learning and development, a critical gap remains: the shortage of professionals equipped to translate emerging tools into impactful, scalable learning systems. In response, Exitou, Inc. proudly announces the launch of the AI Learning Consultant Network (AILCN) -a global certification program and professional network built to empower learning leaders to drive transformation in an AI-powered world.“We're experiencing a historic shift in how people learn, work, and grow-but without the human expertise to guide that shift, tools alone fall short,” said Dr. Reggie R. Padin, Founder of Exitou, Inc.“AILCN was created to fill that leadership void with structure, purpose, and global vision.”The Problem: Innovation Without IntegrationThe AI market in education is projected to exceed $80 billion by 2032, yet many L&D teams still lack the strategic frameworks and capabilities to harness its potential. From instructional designers to corporate trainers, professionals often face a widening skills gap when it comes to adopting AI in ways that are ethical, effective, and scalable.AILCN doesn't just offer learning-it builds a new kind of leader. Certified members are equipped to architect digital-first learning ecosystems, champion AI readiness, and lead organizational change from within.A New Professional Identity for a Transforming WorldAILCN introduces more than a certification-it defines a new category of professional: the AI Learning Consultant . Through a rigorous, multi-phase curriculum covering AI ethics, instructional design, automation, personalization, and consulting strategy, participants graduate with the skills and credibility to lead in the age of intelligent technology. All candidates must pass a final exam and pledge to uphold AILCN's Charter and Code of Ethics .“This isn't just about learning to use AI-it's about becoming the person who can bridge the gap between tools and transformation,” added Dr. Padin.A Global, Selective MovementAILCN is not open enrollment. Entry into the program requires a thorough screening process, including interviews and values-based alignment. Only a select number of applicants will be admitted into the 2025 Charter Member Cohort, which already includes professionals from over 20 countries.Certified consultants receive access to Learnfinity Pro, Learnfinity Studio, and ExpandLMS-Exitou's proprietary AI-driven platforms-and may be eligible for tuition reimbursement when referring these solutions to organizations.Graduates also enter a growing global directory, benefit from a leads program and 30% affiliate commission, and may be invited to serve as faculty or mentors within the network.About Exitou, Inc.Exitou, Inc. is a leading instructional technology company committed to equipping today's professionals for tomorrow's challenges. Its cutting-edge platforms-Learnfinity Pro, Learnfinity Studio, and ExpandLMS-enable organizations to deliver scalable, data-informed, and adaptive learning experiences through the power of AI.AILCN is Exitou's flagship initiative-crafted to not only upskill professionals but to elevate the very standard of what it means to lead in a digital age.

