Roberts Markland LLP Acquires Third Office Building In Houston's Historic Riverside Terrace Community

- Sean RobertsHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deeply committed to the historic Riverside Terrace neighborhood, the partners at Roberts Markland LLP are actively engaging in the revitalization of this key Houston community. The firm, recognized for its legal prowess and community dedication, has recently acquired its third historic home on Riverside Drive to repurpose as office space accommodating the needs of its growing team.The newest property is located at 2623 Riverside Drive and the other two offices are just steps away at 2555 N. MacGregor Way and 2617 Riverside Drive. To date, Roberts Markland LLP has acquired and is in the process of restoring and repurposing eight historic properties on Riverside Drive, reaffirming its commitment to the community's resurgence and its role as stewards of its rich history.The firm's involvement in the community extends beyond the courtroom as it works to restore and revitalize its neighborhood, focusing on preserving its cultural heritage and enhancing its economic vitality. Founded in January 2006 by Sean Roberts and Clive Markland, Roberts Markland LLP is the result of a merger between the two firms, creating a premier personal injury law firm recognized nationally for its skilled advocacy and commitment to its clients.“We are dedicated to preserving and revitalizing this important historic section of Riverside Terrace one building, one business, one block at a time,” stated Sean Roberts.“Our efforts are designed to transform the narrative around gentrification, focusing on preserving the unique architectural styles of the area while opening new businesses such as the Hotel King David, an art gallery, Augustine's Restaurant, and the Black Art Museum of Houston to complement longstanding local establishments in the area.”Riverside Terrace, a part of the Greater Third Ward, broke ground in 1924 as a residential enclave for white and Jewish professionals that banned black ownership, but later emerged as a prosperous community for African Americans during the 1950s and '60s after the neighborhood was forcibly integrated. In recent years, despite some notable neglect, the area has seen significant infrastructure improvements, including the construction of new bike trails along Braes Bayou, the introduction of popular grocery retailer H-E-B, and now the development of a commercial corridor along Riverside Drive.Under the leadership of Roberts and Markland, the firm is spearheading a visionary approach to urban renewal, combining commercial development, arts, and culinary ventures with a vibrant residential atmosphere. This initiative aims to enhance the neighborhood's amenities, foster community pride, and create economic opportunities for residents.For more information, visit . To schedule media interviews, contact Ashley Small at ... or 281-827-3419.About Roberts Markland LLP:Roberts Markland LLP is a Houston-based law firm specializing in catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases, as well as business disputes. The firm's lawyers are all experienced trial lawyers that are committed to winning cases for their clients and ensuring they receive monetary compensation for harms caused by wrongdoers. The firm handles a wide range of practice areas, including transportation accidents, workplace injuries, explosions, product liability (defective products and pharmaceuticals), medical malpractice involving birth-related injuries and unscrupulous business practices. The firm's lawyers have a track record of successful verdicts and settlements totaling $1 billion over their careers.

