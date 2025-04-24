FOUNDATION PRESENTS 2024 IMPACT REPORT, AFFIRMING COMMITMENT TO FINANCIAL WELL-BEING FOR ALL

Foundation presents impact report demonstrating positive outcomes over the past year

MADISON, Wis., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Credit Union Foundation (the Foundation) the national charitable arm of the credit union movement, today announced the 2024 Impact Report , which highlights the significant achievements reached on the mission of being a catalyst to improve people's lives through credit unions and to drive forward the work of financial well-being for all.

This detailed report provides an overview of the Foundation's efforts to support the growth of credit unions, help members and employees thrive, and contribute to the prosperity of communities nationwide.

Key highlights from the 2024 Impact Report include:



Development Education & Engagement: In 2024, the Foundation's signature Development Education program, Exploring WhyTM Workshops, along with various industry speaking engagements, reached over 1,800 individuals across the credit union system. Many of these participants went on to create meaningful, local projects that made a lasting impact on their communities.



FinHealth Hub: By the end of 2024, the Foundation's free financial health resource center, FinHealth Hub, had more than 600 active users. Additionally, the Foundation hosted six financial health webinars, attracting over 120 attendees and further supporting credit unions in their efforts to promote financial well-being.



Grantmaking Impact: Through its grantmaking efforts, the Foundation approved over $900,000 in grants in 2024. Notable among these grants was the Foster Youth Financial Literacy Grant, which provided financial literacy education to over 200 foster youth across nine communities.

Disaster Relief: The Foundation's swift response during times of crisis is a testament to the strength of the credit union movement. In 2024, amidst multiple natural disasters, over $754,000 in aid was distributed, supporting 101 credit unions and 972 credit union employees and volunteers as they worked to recover and rebuild.

"At the heart of our mission is the belief that financial well-being is a fundamental right for everyone. The impact the National Credit Union Foundation makes is a direct result of the collective efforts of credit unions, partners, and supporters working together to create lasting change. We're proud to be a catalyst for positive transformation, empowering credit unions to help their members and communities thrive," said Lauren Culp, Executive Director, National Credit Union Foundation.

As the philanthropic and charitable arm of our industry the Foundation intensified its efforts to unite individuals with the shared goal of enhancing financial well-being for all, recognizing the crucial role played by donors and partners in achieving this mission.

See the full report at ncuf/about-impact/financialsandreports/ and learn more about how to implement or enhance a financial well-being strategy, and how credit union members can achieve financial freedom.

About the National Credit Union Foundation (ncuf )

The National Credit Union Foundation (the Foundation) is the charitable arm of the U.S. credit union movement and works as a catalyst to improve people's financial lives through credit unions. Through grants and programs, the Foundation is strengthening financial well-being, igniting passion and instilling knowledge about the credit union difference, and uniting resources to help credit union people during disaster. Donations to the Foundation ultimately enable credit unions to help their members reach life-changing goals and achieve financial freedom.

