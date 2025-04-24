Aion Silicon Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance To Deliver Next-Generation Custom Socs At Scale

Collaboration Enables Customers to Benefit from Leading-Edge Process Technologies and Streamlined SoC Development

READING, United Kingdom, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aion Silicon (formerly Sondrel), a premier ASIC/SoC architecture and design partner, today announced it has joined the Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance . This collaboration enhances Aion Silicon's ability to deliver cutting-edge System-on-Chip (SoC) and Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) solutions, by leveraging Intel Foundry's process technologies and significantly streamlining the path from concept to production silicon.

By joining the Design Services Alliance, Aion Silicon strengthens its ability to help customers meet increasingly aggressive product timelines and technical demands - especially in emerging AI, automotive, and HPC applications - while minimizing design issues, unexpected costs, and time-to-volume friction. According to Deloitte, global semiconductor revenue is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030 with custom silicon driving a significant portion of this growth.

"We're pleased to welcome Aion Silicon to the Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance," said Suk Lee, VP & GM, Ecosystem Technology Office, Intel Foundry . "Aion Silicon's deep end-to-end expertise spans SoC architecture, front-end design, and back-end implementation which aligns well with our mission to reduce barriers and speed the development of custom silicon solutions. Together, we're enabling customers to co-develop high-performance products that take full advantage of Intel's advanced nodes and ecosystem."

As part of the Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance, Aion Silicon can now deliver comprehensive SoC development on Intel nodes ranging from architecture, IP selection, and RTL design through physical implementation, validation, and OSAT coordination. Intel Foundry's process technology leadership complements Aion Silicon's high-touch engineering model - designed to optimize performance, manage risk, and align with the business goals of each customer.

"Our inclusion in the Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance is a strong validation of Aion Silicon's engineering depth and collaborative approach," said Oliver Jones, CEO of Aion Silicon. "With over 100 successful tapeouts and two decades of SoC architecture and implementation leadership, we know the most critical design decisions are made before a single transistor is placed. This collaboration allows us to combine Intel's advanced process capabilities with Aion's risk-reducing design services-accelerating innovation where it matters most."

The Aion Silicon engagement model blends deep SoC architecture expertise with consultative project leadership, helping customers address complex tradeoffs early and successfully navigate the path to production. The new collaboration accelerates what's possible for companies building highly differentiated silicon under tight technical and commercial constraints.

About Aion Silicon

Aion Silicon is a trusted partner in high-performance semiconductor design, specializing in advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions-including tailored ASICs-for AI, automotive, HPC, 5G, networking, and other applications. Its full-service, high-touch engineering model with consultative project leadership guides customers from SoC architecture and IP selection through design, foundry tapeout, and volume production. With over 20 years of experience in SoC architecture, front-end and back-end services, Aion Silicon reduces technical and economic risk for customers, accelerating time-to-market, while optimizing for commercial success. As a foundry-neutral and IP-agnostic partner with hundreds of successful tapeouts, Aion Silicon leverages a world-class ecosystem to deliver tailored solutions that meet each customer's unique needs. To learn more, visit .

All registered trademarks and product identifiers belong to their respective corporate entities. Any other trademarks or product names referenced here are also owned exclusively by their relevant companies.

Media Contact:

Gary Bird

Aion Silicon

+1.831.888.9011

[email protected]

SOURCE Aion Silicon

