Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2025 Earnings
A replay of the earnings call will be available through May 8, 2025, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 282640.
About Landmark
Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol“LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit for more information.
Contact:
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000
