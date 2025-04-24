Biotech Expert Launches Program To Address Metabolic Health Challenges In Adults Over 40

Maricel Rocha, Health Extension Specialist

Fatigue, Brain Fog, and Burnout Aren't Inevitable. Your Metabolic Reset Starts Here.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While tech billionaires chase eternal youth through million dollar gene therapies, high performers everywhere, especially professionals in midlife, are facing a different kind of crisis: burnout, belly fat that won't budge, restless sleep and a creeping sense that their bodies are aging faster than they should.On June 12, biotechnology researcher turned metabolic health expert Maricel Rocha will unveil Health Made Simple , a high-impact digital program from Maricel Rocha Health Extension. The system is designed to help time-strapped adults reset their metabolism, reclaim their energy, and extend their healthy years without prescriptions or extreme routines required.“High achievers in their 40s, 50s, even late 30s are breaking down silently. They're exhausted, inflamed, and losing quality of life,” says Rocha.“But when you reset your metabolism, the system that powers everything, you can radically shift your energy, weight, sleep, and long-term vitality.”The Hidden Crisis and the Opportunity to Reverse ItAccording to the CDC, chronic metabolic disorders like Type 2 diabetes have been rising in younger adults for over a decade. Early-onset dementia has increased by more than 370% in those aged 30–44. These aren't just data points, they're signals that our metabolic foundations are faltering.Health Made Simple isn't another diet. It's a strategic, science-backed system built to help high-performing adults regain control of their biology. The program is designed to:- Reignite fat-burning metabolism- Improve energy, focus, and sleep- Reduce inflammation and insulin resistance- Protect health span and prevent early declineFree 23-Minute Training: Watch It NowAhead of the full launch, Rocha is offering exclusive early access to a free 23-minute training that reveals the 5 silent signals of metabolic breakdown and how to stop them before they escalate.Professionals, high achievers, entrepreneurs, and empty nesters can start applying these shifts right away even before the full program becomes available.“Your health span matters more than your lifespan because it's not just about how long you live, but how well you live.” says Rocha.“Most people think aging is about years. But it's not. It's about how long you can stay sharp, energized, and disease-free. That's what this program protects.”Access the free training today at: href="" rel="external nofollow" maricelrochBuilt for Busy Adults Who Want Real ResultsHealth Made Simple was designed for busy professionals, parents of teens, and empty nesters who are motivated to take control of their health but need a plan that fits into real life. With no fluff and no wasted time, the program includes:- A 30-day structured reset- Personalized metabolic tracking dashboard- Smart nutrition and hydration strategies- Deep sleep and stress support- Fat-burn protocols (no gym required)- Long-term Health Extension Library access- Each module is grounded in biology, optimized for results, and flexible for demanding schedules.Client Success Story:“I Lost 90 Pounds Without Dieting”“I spent years trying to lose weight and manage my health. Nothing lasted. This program changed everything. I lost nearly 90 pounds not from willpower, but by finally resetting the real issue. I feel clear, and my energy, mental clarity, and joy are back.” - Camille, clientAbout Maricel RochaBorn in Argentina, Maricel Rocha's passion for health began in childhood as she watched her mother teach rural families using handmade health charts. She later built a career in biochemistry and biotechnology, working on research for cancer and chronic illness treatments. Today, she translates cutting-edge science into empowering tools for metabolic transformation, helping high-achieving adults thrive longer, naturally, from the inside out.

