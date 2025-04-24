Tariffs Driving Up New Boat Prices? Savvy Buyers Turn To A Booming Used Boat Market

Boats Group Platforms Offer Access to the Largest Selection of Like-New Boats from Recent Owners

MIAMI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As new tariffs spark concern over the rising cost of major purchases-including boats-consumers across the country are finding smart ways to stay afloat. The answer? A thriving used boat market, filled with newer models, gently used inventory, and prices that bypass the brunt of current international trade costs.

Thanks to post-pandemic selling trends, buyers now have access to thousands of nearly new boats from owners who purchased during the COVID-era boom. Many of them are first-time boat owners who are now putting those vessels back on the market. It's an unprecedented opportunity to buy late-model boats, often still under warranty, at a fraction of the cost.

According to newly released consumer behavior data, 67% of all boat purchases on Boats Group platforms were for pre-owned boats, with YachtWorld buyers purchasing used boats 77% of the time, and on Boat Trader, 67% of buyers chose pre-owned. This shift demonstrates that the used market isn't just a second-best alternative-it's now the first choice for many.

"In times of economic uncertainty, boating might feel out of reach-but the used market is making it more accessible than ever," said Courtney Chalmers, vice president of marketing at Boats Group. "With so many high-quality, late-model boats available at significantly lower prices, buyers can find incredible value without compromising on experience or quality."

The data also reveals how seriously shoppers are taking advantage of these listings quickly: 44% of buyers purchased within 90 days of first contact, with boats buyers closing even faster at 47%. On average, households move from browsing to buying in just 214 days, demonstrating strong buyer confidence despite broader economic uncertainty.

Used boats are also making boating more accessible to newcomers. Across Boats Group sites, 10% of purchases are from first-time boat owners, with runabouts (27%), tow boats (14%), and pontoons (12%) emerging as the most popular entry-level segments, thanks to their versatility and budget-friendly ranges. The used market offers a welcoming entry point for new buyers hesitant to commit to the expected tariffs impacting the costs of brand-new models.

While tariffs are pushing some buyers toward pre-owned vessels, new boat sales still account for 33% of purchases across the platforms, with Boat Trader leading the new boat sales. For those committed to the latest technology and customization options, Boats Group remains the top destination for connecting with manufacturers and dealers and offering competitive deals.

With over 5 million leads generated and more than 315,000 boats purchased over the last three years, Boats Group continues to power the world's largest digital boat marketplace. For buyers concerned about rising costs, the solution is clear: tap into the vibrant used market, explore like-new listings from recent owners, and let your next adventure begin. Tariffs may be making headlines, but your dream boat doesn't have to wait.

