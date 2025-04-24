Theo Raises $20M To Democratize Access To Institutional-Grade Trading Infrastructure

Founded by ex-Optiver and IMC quants, the platform is backed by angels from Citadel, Jane Street, and JPMorgan

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theo , a novel network connecting onchain capital to global markets via institutional-grade trading infrastructure, today announced it has raised $20 million in funding. The round was jointly led by Hack VC and Anthos Capital, with participation from numerous other venture capital firms, including Manifold Trading, Mirana Ventures, Metalayer Ventures, Flowdesk, SCB, MEXC, Amber Group, and Selini Capital, as well as angels from a range of leading TradFi trading firms including Citadel, Jane Street, HRT, Optiver, IMC, 5 Rings, and JPMorgan.

Founded by former quant traders; Abhi Pingle, Arijit Pingle, and TK Kwon who honed their expertise at elite trading firms Optiver and IMC Trading, Theo was born from a recognition: while onchain capital is growing exponentially, access to traditional and institutional-grade strategies remain out of reach for everyday users. Theo aims to bridge this gap - delivering the sophistication of Wall Street to the retail investor.

Theo's platform provides access to institutional-grade trading infrastructure that supports a wide range of strategies traditionally reserved for hedge funds and proprietary trading firms. At its core, Theo operates a custom low-latency validator set that ensures custodial guarantees for users, while enforcing rule-based access for institutional counterparties like market makers and trading firms.

These validators facilitate real-time execution across centralized exchanges (CEXes) and decentralized protocols (DeFi), while enforcing margin requirements and maintaining system-wide overcollateralization. Retail users can access these strategies via a simple deposit into strategy-specific vaults-without the complexity of multiple exchange accounts or algorithmic trading knowledge.

"Today's crypto markets are fragmented and inefficient, preventing institutions and everyday users alike from accessing the full promise of global, permissionless finance," says Abhi Pingle, co-founder of Theo. "Theo solves this by delivering robust, scalable infrastructure that seamlessly connects large traditional players and retail participants on-chain-unlocking new levels of capital efficiency."

Theo strategies allow anyone to passively access professional trading strategies by simply depositing assets, with the platform handling execution, risk, and dynamic capital allocation across approaches like high-frequency arbitrage, cross-chain funding rate optimization, and advanced hedging.

As market conditions shift, Theo's infrastructure dynamically reallocates capital to maintain performance, where single-strategy platforms often see returns diminish. This flexibility ensures greater stability and performance for retail participants.

For trading firms, Theo enables superior capital efficiency. By leveraging user capital through vault participation, firms can cross-margin strategy positions against their proprietary trades-unlocking alpha while users share in the upside. This creates a mutually beneficial ecosystem: institutional-grade strategies, retail accessibility, and shared value creation.

Theo's architecture is uniquely positioned to connect traditional and crypto-native financial venues. As the industry evolves, Theo's role as an infrastructure layer will be instrumental in bridging legacy markets and the onchain economy-democratizing access to advanced financial tools worldwide.

Theo is an institutional-grade trading infrastructure platform founded by former quant traders from IMC Trading and Optiver. The platform enables retail users to access sophisticated high-frequency trading and market-making strategies previously available only to Wall Street firms, while providing trading firms with new opportunities to capture alpha through their market expertise with superior capital efficiency. Learn more at theo

