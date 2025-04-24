University Of Western States Partners With USA Deaf Sports Federation To Provide Sport And Performance Psychology Services For 2025 Deaflympics

PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Western States (UWS) is proud to announce its partnership with the USA Deaf Sports Federation (USADSF) to provide comprehensive sport and performance psychology services for the U.S. team competing at the 2025 Deaflympics in Tokyo, Japan. The collaboration underscores UWS' leadership in sport and performance psychology, while creating hands-on learning opportunities for its students to gain experience working with elite athletes.

The USA Performance Psychology Team for the 2025 Deaflympics will be led by UWS' Becky Clark, Ph.D., a three-time Deaflympian and gold medalist. UWS' work will focus on equipping athletes with evidence-informed tools to optimize performance and mental health as they prepare for the global stage.

"This partnership is a unique and powerful opportunity to provide our students with immersive, culturally competent training while addressing the unmet mental performance needs of deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes," said Nathan Long, Ed.D., president of University of Western States. "We are honored to play a part in ensuring the U.S. team has the mental and emotional tools they need to succeed at the 2025 Deaflympics."

Dr. Clark will lead a multidisciplinary team of certified mental performance consultants, licensed therapists, and five UWS doctoral students specializing in sport and performance psychology. The group will provide virtual and in-person support to athletes throughout 2025 and on-site at the Games in Tokyo. Services will include individual mental performance consultations, group training, and clinical mental health support.

The partnership between UWS and USADSF is a reflection of both organizations' commitment to advancing performance psychology and mental health in historically underrepresented groups, particularly within the realm of Deaf Sports.

"This collaboration with University of Western States represents a pivotal step forward in supporting our athletes' mental performance and mental health," said Jeffrey Mansfield, president of USA Deaf Sports Federation. "By tapping into UWS' expertise in sport and performance psychology, we aim to empower our athletes with the tools they need to excel. This collaboration ensures our Deaflympians are resilient athletes prepared for any situation and able to optimize their performance at the highest level."

A core component of the program is equipping UWS students with cultural competence in Deaf culture, American Sign Language (ASL), and strategies to overcome communication barriers. The doctoral students will gain hands-on experience while earning academic credit, and their participation will be considered a unique study abroad opportunity for the 2025 academic year.

UWS faculty members Dr. Sarah Castillo, Ph.D., and Dr. Gily Meir, Ph.D., will join the effort, bringing years of expertise in sport and performance psychology to the team. The partnership also includes Skip Flanagan, UWS sport and performance psychology doctoral student, co-founder of the National Deaf Athlete Center and former professional baseball player, whose expertise and insight will enhance the program's impact.

"This initiative provides an unprecedented level of performance and mental health support for Deaflympians," said Dr. Clark. "We are committed to supporting these athletes in optimizing their overall performance and mental well-being and ensuring they are at their best on the world stage."

For more information about University of Western States, visit UWS .

About University of Western States

University of Western States (UWS) is an independent nonprofit university accredited both institutionally and programmatically and known for its renowned programs in the areas of chiropractic medicine, naturopathic medicine, functional medicine, clinical nutrition, sports medicine, sport and performance psychology, and clinical mental health counseling. Founded in 1904 in Portland, Oregon, the university hosts the second-oldest chiropractic college in the world. University of Western States is a proud member of The Community Solution, the nation's only fully integrated private, nonprofit higher education system. To learn more, visit UWS .

About USA Deaf Sports Federation

The USA Deaf Sports Federation (USADSF) is the national governing body for Deaf sports in the United States and serves as the official representative to the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf. USADSF's mission is to empower USA Deaflympic and Deaf National Teams to continuously reach their highest competitive potential. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE University of Western States

