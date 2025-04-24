The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David B. Hughes As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) David B. Hughes serves as the Deputy Chief of the Bel Air Police Department, overseeing Patrol and Criminal Divisions, staffing, and personnel while managing major criminal investigations, including homicides and violent crime cases. A recognized expert in crime reduction strategies, community policing, drug trafficking investigations, and violent crime enforcement, Mr. Hughes has dedicated his career to protecting communities and mentoring the next generation of law enforcement professionals.

Mr. Hughes began his law enforcement career as a Maryland State Trooper (1993-1999) before transitioning to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), where he served for 23 years in various leadership roles, including Resident Agent in Charge, Section Chief, and Assistant Special Agent in Charge. His extensive experience in crime prevention, intelligence, and strategic enforcement led him to his current role as Deputy Chief of the Bel Air Police Department in 2022.

Beyond his professional duties, Mr. Hughes is an active community leader, contributing to organizations such as the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, Law Enforcement Assistance Connection Inc., the Lions Club, Bel Air Downtown Alliance, and the Boys Scouts of America. His dedication to public service has earned him recognition from both the DEA and his community, reflecting his commitment to crime reduction and community engagement.

Looking ahead, Mr. Hughes is focused on developing a five-year strategic plan for the Bel Air Police Department, which will emphasize leadership, officer wellness, community engagement, and early intervention programs for mental health and PTSD. His mentorship of future law enforcement professionals remains a priority as he continues to shape the future of policing through training, policy development, and community-focused initiatives.

