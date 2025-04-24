Grand Opening Of Bistro Lagniappe

New Neighborhood Restaurant Inspired by Rural French Cuisine Opening Spring 2025

HEALDSBURG, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Harth, of High Tide Hospitality, is excited to announce the opening of a new restaurant, Bistro Lagniappe, located at 330 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg, California – opening this spring. Bistro Lagniappe is a wood-fired restaurant, which will showcase California countryside cooking inspired by the rural routiers and bistros of France, informed by the best ingredients from Sonoma County.

Lagniappe (pronounced: /lanˈyap/) means "a small gift given" or "a little something extra" – it represents the level of cuisine and hospitality we aim to provide to our guests.

"I'm thrilled to announce the opening of Bistro Lagniappe in Healdsburg this spring. Lagniappe means 'a little something extra,' and I'm looking forward to sharing that spirit with the local community. As a Sonoma County resident raising a family here, I'm especially excited to open a place that serves delicious, approachable food," said Jacob Harth, Chef and Co-founder, Bistro Lagniappe.

The goal is to create a welcoming space for the Healdsburg community, offering thoughtful service, warm hospitality, and simple, high-quality dishes at an excellent value. We are committed to supporting local producers by sourcing nearly 100% of our ingredients from Sonoma County farms, ranches, and fishers. Our cooking style will be minimalist and straightforward, allowing our exceptional local artisans to shine.

Bistro Lagniappe is a quick one minute stroll from the historical Healdsburg Plaza. Rain or shine, join us indoors or outside on our heated patio. Bistro Lagniappe will be open for dinner service Wednesday through Sunday, starting at 4pm daily. We aim to open May 2025, with plans to introduce weekend brunch service at a later date.

To learn more, visit lagniap . For career inquiries, email [email protected] . Follow on Instagram @lagniap.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bistro Lagniappe

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED